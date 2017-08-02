Greek Ambassador in Ottawa Holds Reception for Graduates

OTTAWA – A reception for the young graduates this year from the Greek school of Ottawa and the Hellenic community’s Sunday school was hosted by Greek Ambassador George Marcantonatos in the garden of the ambassador’s home in the capital of Canada.

Marcantonatos, along with his wife, Vassiliki Tsiro-Marcantonatou, who is honorary president of the Lyceum of Greek Women of Montreal, welcomed students, teachers, staff, and parents for the second year and congratulated them on the excellent academic achievement at the school and, in general, on the multifaceted activity of the Greek community.

They also gave advice to the graduates, as Marcantonatos said – to continue the systematic study of the Greek language, which, besides all other things, also allows for the strongest connection with the homeland, its history and culture.

The reception was attended by the President of the Greek Community of Ottawa Antonis Georgiou, the School Director Nektaria Karagiozis and with her all the teaching staff, and also the First Counsellor of the Greek Embassy Christodoulos Margaritis, as well as members of the Greek Community.

Georgiou and Karagiozis thanked Ambassador Marcantonatos for his steady interest in the Greek school as well as for the help he offers to the Greek community of the region.

The next day Marcantonatos and his wife welcomed Rev. Fr. Fanourios Pappas of the Church of St. Nicholas in Toronto to the ambassador’s home, along with a delegation from the parish.

Fr. Fanourios Pappas was born and raised in Chania, Crete. He is a graduate of the Theological School of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and of the University of Athens. On September 1, he celebrates four years at St. Nicholas Church in Toronto.

Lastly, this year’s Ottawa Greek Festival, considered the largest in Canada, is set for August 10-20. Metropolitan of Toronto and all of Canada His Eminence Sotirios will be present at the festival. More information on the festival is available online at: www.ottawagreekfest.com.