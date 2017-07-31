SYRIZA Won’t Allow Probe of 2015 Eurozone Exit Scuttlebutt

ATHENS – The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA has rejected a call by its major rival New Democracy, for a parliament committee to investigate claims there was a secret plan in 2015 to take Greece out of the Eurozone.

“Since the day the government struck a deal on the debt, no week has passed without New Democracy calling for some probe,” sources close to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told the newspaper Kathimerini, referring to the Premier’s agreement to slash pensions again and tax low-income families in return for the release of 8.5-billion euros ($9.97 billion) from a staggered third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($100.92 billion).

“[New Democracy is] left without a political narrative… They are trying in vain,” the source said without being identified or explaining why.

A report in the newspaper Eleftheros Typos, Tsipras in 2013 met with Venezuela officials in Moscow to discuss possible assistance from the country’s socialist government in the event that Greece left the Eurozone.

That came after former finance chief Yanis Varoufakis, wrote in his new book that SYRIZA officials and Tsipras were talking about how to get Greece out of the Eurozone before surrendering to international lenders.

Varoufakis claims that he exchanged seven text messages with Tsipras in May 2015 regarding a proposal by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble regarding the possibility of Greece taking a “time out” from the euro. Varoufakis also said he had presented plan to Tsipras for a parallel currency.