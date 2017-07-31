Were There Artificial Harbors in Odysseus’ Time?

Piraeus harbor’s history has been well attested since the Classical period. But earlier, during Bronze Age (3000-1000 BC) harbor development seems to have been considerably more advanced in the Near East than in the Aegean, where good natural anchorages were not lacking.

In the Levant, sophisticated artificial harbor infrastructure of the Bronze Age was discovered at Tell Dor and Athlit. It seems that Phoenician engineering was much more advanced in order to make up for the lack of natural harbors. In the Aegean in Bronze Age sites there are no meaningful descriptions of artificial harbor components, such as jetties and piers.

However, in the Odyssey, there is an explicit description of a well-organized harbor with developed port infrastructure and topographical relationship to the coastal city. It is the double harbor on the Phaeakes island, described to Odysseus by Nausica, the king’s daughter: “But when we are about to enter the city, around which runs a high wall,- a fair harbor lies on either side of the city and the way between is narrow, and curved ships are drawn up along the road, for they all have stations for their ships [epistion], each man one for himself. There, too, is their place of assembly [agora] around the beautiful temple of Poseidon, marked by huge stones set deep in the earth. Here the men are busied with the tackle of their black ships, with cables and sails, and here they shape the thin oar blades. For the Phaeacians care not for bow or quiver, but for masts and oars of ships.”

The harbor configuration is a double one. Two harbor basins are divided by a narrow isthmus and lie on either side of the city. Although we ignore the actual geographical location of the Homeric Scheria, Phaeakes land, a long-debated issue, the suggestion that it may correspond to Ancient Corfu could be further supported by the fact that two harbors were created on either side of a low promontory. The description of the harbor landscape associates several topographical features, such as the city wall and the agora, which is clearly the political centre of the city, as well as harbor infrastructure, including a shipyard, where the Phaeacians manufactured the rigging and adzed the oars. Finally, a structure that could be identified as individually owned ship sheds is mentioned by the term epistion.

The term, a hapax legomenon, has provoked much controversy. Based on later commentaries, it has been widely accepted that it designates a type of ship shed, the first ever attested literary reference to one, intended to accommodate ships. According to the Liddel-Scott lexicon of the ancient Greek language the word epistion comes from the proverb epi and the noun estia, which means home. According to Nausica’s narration in the Odyssey, each shipowner possessed one ship shed. Morrison and Williams were more inclined to suggest that it is a kind of “gear store” in the dockyard and that every captain had one. Salviat contested the existence of a neorion in such an early period and excluded its interpretation as a ship shed.

Recent archaeological evidence offers a new view of the nautical organization of Bronze Age cities and of the implementation of specific harbor infrastructure for the protection and accommodation of fleets, especially of ‘long’ ships. Complexes of ship sheds of the Late Bronze Age have been recently proposed in Crete, particularly Mycenaean Kommos (Building P), Nirou Chani, Gournia and Poros Katsabas in Herakleion. These structures, consisting of parallel galleries opening towards the seafront, have iconographic parallels in frescos from Thera and Kea. The evidence may not yet be conclusive, but the archaeological evidence is becoming increasingly rich and can no longer be overlooked. The Aegean harbors of the period were open to trade with far reaching destinations and some functioned as transhipment centers engaged to a well-organized and complex trade network of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Thus, the term epistion must correspond to the first literary mention of a ship shed. It may have only been a rudimentary form of ship shed for housing and protecting craft hauled out in the beach and not a monumental construction as the ones developed and attested later in the Classical Mediterranean. Based on geomorphological sophisticated harbor reconstructions with ample infrastructure has been proposed for the Bronze Age harbors of Pylos and Troy, but they must be treated cautiously.

Consequently, ample harbors as well as specialized harbor infrastructure for trade and military activities, including among other harbor facilities, store-houses for merchandise, official buildings and ship shed complexes must have existed since an early period in the Aegean serving Late Bronze Age and later maritime civilizations. Homeric epic gives an insight of such infrastructure.