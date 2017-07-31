Greece Agreed to 140 Reforms, Austerity Measures – 100 More Coming

ATHENS – The price of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition’s surrendering to Greece’s international creditors has been borne by the country’s most vulnerable through 140 agreed austerity measures and reforms – including by previous governments – that helped bring more aid.

The financial news agency Bloomberg reported that this month’s sale of a 3-billion euro ($3.51 billion) bond and the release of 8.5-billion euros ($9.5 billion) from a staggered, delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($100.83 billion) required Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to keep reneging on promises and that 100 more tough conditions are on the way.

Tsipras said the bailout deal with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) and with hopes the International Monetary Fund, which took part in two first rescue packages since 2010 of 240 billion euros ($281.83 billion) will join the third has taken Greece to the edge of recovery, despite debt the IMF said can’t be repaid.

But, said Bloomberg: “Greece’s hard times aren’t over,” even though the government expects investor confidence will return.

Tsipras will have to impose the additional 100 measures to get the remaining 26.9 billion euros ($31.54 billion) being held back from the third bailout until the actions are completed, including more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families he vowed to protect but abandoned while failing to go after tax cheats, the rich, the essentially tax-free shipping industry and “Crush the oligarchy!” as he crowed.

The real problem is with reforms like fixing the tax system and the judiciary that require “long implementation,” Gerassimos Moschonas, an Associate Professor of Comparative Politics at Panteion University in Athens told the news agency, with austerity reducing purchasing power and making long-lasting reforms hard to achieve.

“The income of an average household has decreased at least 40 percent during the crisis, poverty risk has increased 35.6 percent, pension cuts are enormous and there is over-taxation,” he said.

“There’s no serious implementation,” of difficult structural reforms, said Moschonas. “The Greek state has failed” to put them in place even after they were voted in Parliament because of a lack of political will and the absence of technical expertise, he said.

“What goes through the parliament and what’s being implemented are two different things,” said Aristides Hatzis, a Professor of Law and Economics at the University of Athens said. “Amendments, decrees and circulars can change the law completely, “so that it’s not implemented at all in the end,” he said.