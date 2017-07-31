Report Says Tsipras Wanted Grexit Help from Venezuela

ATHENS – An article claiming that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sought help from Venezuela’s radical government if Greece left the Eurozone has led the main rival New Democracy opposition to demand an explanation from the coalition government.

The newspaper Eleftheros Typos said Tsipras, a former Communist youth leader who followed the ideology of guerillas such as Che Guevara and Fidel Castro, had discussed the idea in 2013, two years before taking power and promising to spread a Leftist revolution across Europe before he surrendered to Greece’s international lenders and agreed to more austerity and brutal measures in return for more financial aid.

According to the article, Tipras, who was the main opposition leader for the Radical Left SYRIZA, met with Venezuelan officials in Moscow in 2013, to discuss the prospect, along with perhaps his closest aide, Nikos Pappas.

New Democracy also noted that Pappas had taken a trip to Venezuela along with a Cypriot attorney specializing in offshore companies. Although rich in oil, Venezuela has been ruled for years by essentially dictatorial governments and the populace has rioted at severe economic conditions.

The story comes in the aftermath of statements from former SYRIZA ministers, including Yannis Varoufakis, who was finance chief, that a so-called Grexit was being considered by the government in 2015, which includes the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who have a nationalist bent.