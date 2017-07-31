Foreign Bank Accounts in Greece Fell 40B Euros in Seven Years

ATHENS – With a double whammy of austerity and young Greeks fleeing the country in search of work and a better life, Greece’s economic picture has also been dimmed by the withdrawal of 40 billion euros ($46.92 billion) from bank accounts financing the exodus.

Bank of Greece figures show that from 2009-16, the number of non-European Union citizens who reside in Greece declined by 153,143 people, resulting in the reduction of Greek bank deposits, Kathimerini said.

By mid-2008 the deposits of residents with a non-EU passport was 23 percent of the 205 billion euros ($240.45 billion) in deposits, but that has shrunk to only six percent deposited then in the local credit system. Now, this rate has plummeted to just 6 percent, as the bank savings of third-country nationals, most of them Albanians, have shrunk from 47 billion to below 7 billion euros ($8.21 billion).

The population is also declining rapidly, with the young and others disenchanted by the crisis finding work elsewhere and leaving fewer Greeks to pay taxes and social security contributions to finance an aging society dependent on slashed pensions.

The distortion of the labor force, the increase in pension spending – in spite of successive cuts passed by Parliament – and the reduction in bank deposits are three of the many ways that the phenomenon is impacting the economy, the paper said.

Hellenic Statistical Authority data also reveal that the drop in the Greek population is not only due to the so-called brain drain – the exodus of young Greek professionals seeking work abroad – but also to the aging of the population, with deaths outnumbering births since 2011, attributed directly to the crisis.