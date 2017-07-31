St. Athanasios in Arlington in Turmoil, Dismissal of Fr. Nicholas Kastanas-Methodios was Booed

BOSTON.- The St. Athanasios parish in Arlington Massachusetts has fallen into deep crisis due to the sudden dismissal of its favored priest Fr. Nicholas Kastanas by Metropolitan Methodios of Boston.

The congregation booed very strongly Metropolitan Methodios while Fr. Kastanas was trying to calm the congregants by saying “it is not nice, it is not fair.”

Fr. Kastanas, a priest in Arlington for the last 28 years did his last Liturgy on Sunday and sermon on Sunday, July 30. The church was packed as parishioners lined up to receive communion from Fr. Nick Kastanas one last time, avoiding completely Fr. Aaron Walker, the assistant priest who was simply standing there holding the Holy Chalice.

In a letter dated Thursday, Thursday July 27, 2017 His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, announced Kastanas was being removed from his priestly duties. Metropolitan Methodios cited in his letter a “state of turmoil” that faces the parish. The members of the parish received the news in a letter through email which was also posted on the church’s website.



On Sunday morning at Fr. Kastanas final Liturgy service, parishioners openly wept for Fr. Nick’s removal, the priest who has served the community for almost 28 years, baptizing their children, burying their loved ones, blessed their weddings.

During his final sermon, Fr. Kastanas spoke of peace among members and told them not to speak harshly to one another. He told the huge congregation that “it’s important to be passionate but peaceful.”

One member shouted from the back of the church that “there is no parish without Fr. Nick.”