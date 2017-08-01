Arlington, MA Parish Devastated Over Priest’s Removal, Boos Methodios

ARLINGTON, MA – The St. Athanasius parish in Arlington, MA has fallen into deep crisis due to the sudden dismissal of its popular priest Fr. Nicholas Kastanas by Metropolitan Methodios of Boston.
On July 30, the church congregation booed at Methodios’ name while Fr. Kastanas tried to calm them, saying “it is not nice, it is not fair.” The police presence was visible in front of the church, and there were also law enforcement officers in unmarked cars.
.
Methodios, who is vacationing in Greece, told TNH via telephone that “I have no comment other than what is in letter. The decision is aimed for the good of St. Athanasius parish and also Fr. Kastanas.”
Kastanas, Parish Council President Constantinos Ioakimidis and Paul Tsistopoulos also did not comment at the July 30 service. The Metropolis ordered the removal Kastanas’ computer from his office. His keys were taken and the locks were changed.
The parishioners lined up to receive communion from Kastanas one last time – he was a priest there for the last 28 years. They avoided receiving communion from Assistant Priest Fr. Aaron Walker, who also stood there holding a Holy Chalice.
Kastanas’ removal was announced in a letter on July 27 by Methodios, stating that “for the past few years, the Saint Athanasius Parish has been in a state of turmoil as result of issues involving, in large part, Fr. Kastanas.
The spiritual environment in the Community has been severely damaged by behavior that is wholly contrary to Christian values, which has resulted in, among other things, the distribution of hurtful and destructive communications throughout the Community.
While this turmoil is not totally Fr. Kastanas’ fault, nevertheless, he bears the greatest responsibility. It is the parish priest who is expected to preserve the orderly life and unity of the parish, keeping it faithful to its divine purpose… “After much prayer and reflection, I have arrived at the painful decision to relieve Fr. Kastanas of his pastoral responsibilities at St. Athanasius effective immediately following the Divine Liturgy on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Fr. Kastanas has been notified of this decision.
Parishioners on July 30 openly wept over the impending loss of their beloved priest who, over the decades, blessed their weddings, baptized their children, and buried their loved ones. In his final sermon, Kastanas spoke of peace among members and told them not to speak harshly to one another. “It’s important to be passionate but peaceful.”
One member shouted from the back of the church that “there is no parish without Fr. Nick” while the congregation standing was shouting loudly and rhythmically “Fr. Nick, Fr. Nick.” He received three standing ovations during the sermon.
During Father Nick Kastanas' last service at Arlington's St. Athanasius the Great church, Mathew Gheorghiou stood up to ask why the beloved priest was being removed from office by Boston's Greek Orthodox bishop. Here's his reply.Our story: arlington.wickedlocal.com/news/20170730/no-parish-without-father-nick-st-athanasius-loses-its-long-serving-priest
Posted by Arlington Advocate on Sunday, July 30, 2017
“I am truly blessed to be a part of your family and you to be a part of my family. I thank God for every rich blessing and I want you to please try to come down and be peacemakers, take it easy, and continue to be brothers and sister in the Lord, not be nasty with each other and be gracious and hospitable,” he said.
“When a door closes another one will open,” he continued, “and it is my prayer for all of us to move forward united in our parish because St. Athanasius will always be my parish. I want us to please be united, peaceful and be connected with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and with each other. Work diligently for all of us to sustain that peace that Christ talks about being peacemakers.”
Fr. Kastanas thanked all his co-workers, including those at the Greek School, Sunday School, and the choir, the chanters, the youth, the Philoptochos, the Parish Council, and added “everything will continue and just renew and refresh. This is not a wake or a funeral; this is an opportunity to give glory to God and to rededicate and recommit our efforts.”
Boston’s main newspapers, the Globe and the Herald, as well as numerous television stories provided extensive coverage.
The parish youth spread the story widely on social media, circulated a petition in support of Kastanas that at press time had gathered over 1900 signatures, and have started a GoFundMe account. Some told TNH this is “the beginning of the end” for the parish.
The parish consists by more than 800 families and it was considered one of the best parishes not only of New England but in the entire Archdiocese. The parish moved to its current location in 2005 when an entire hill of buildings including the church was purchased from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston. The parish has taken a big loan that it repays every month. A year ago, Fr. Aaron Walker was assigned to the parish as assistant priest.
4 Comments
Usually when a parish doesn’t kick up enough money to the Archdiocese the remove the priest and install a sub par priest as punishment to the parish. We don’t have all the facts in this case. Did the priest give a personal reason why he was terminated?
Let’s not make comments that will rile up rumors or say hurtful words without the facts. I don’t know the facts behind this dismissal. Until then no judgements nor speculations should be made. This is shocking to me too as a practicing Orthodox Christian, however let’s wait and see what the facts are. I am confident this will work itself out for Father Kastanas and the Orthodox community.
Is the church the private property of the “metropolitan-archbishop” or does it belong to the members of the church, the ecclesia? It appears that although the “metropolitan-archbishop” may not have ownership of the church he has certainly full managerial control of it. We have allowed that to happen.
We all theologians know that we cannot do what we want. Once a Priest is ordained, he reports to his Bishop or Metropolitan. This tradition has worked very well in the life of the Orthodox Church years. The Bishop or the Metropolitan is the overseer of a geographical area. In this case Metropolitan Methodios is the overseer of the Metropolis of Boston. St. Cyprian of Carthage emphasizes this ecclesiological truth in the following striking terms: The Bishop is in the Church and the Church in the Bishop; and if one is not in communion with the Bishop, he is not in the Church. I as a theologian, I feel obliged to inform everybody writing comments here that, if you read the Canons of our Church very well you will find instructions of who the Bishop or Metropolitan is within the Church. “Orthodox Tradition has always assigned the Bishop to such a central place in the Church, that it proclaims through the Holy Patriarch of Jerusalem ( 1707) the following great truth: What God is in the heavenly Church of the firstborn, and the sun in the world, such is each Bishop in the local Church.” St. Ignatius writes, “Do nothing without the knowledge of the Bishop.” Can we really treat a Bishop or Metropolitan with disrespect, when, indeed, we take into account that the 25th Apostolic Canon states that, a clergyman who insults a Bishop be deposed, while the 3rd Canon of the Synod at Hagia Sophia anathematizes a layman who dares to strike a Bishop. Even what is written here disrespecting the Bishop is in itself striking the Bishop, and therefore it would require someone to go for confession. Do you think that Orthodox Priests all over the world are able to follow their own pastoral agendas, when the 39th Apostolic Canon states that: Let Presbyters and Deacons not carry out anything without the knowledge of the Bishop. The Orthodox Church is a faith like no other. When you study these things, you appreciate more what we have in our hands. Orthodoxy is life. I would also like to say that, Metropolitan Methodios tries hard to protect his Priests.