New Book with Original Art by Andreas C Chrysafis

Andreas C. Chrysafis Art – Volume 1: Each Painting Tells a Story is a collection of original oil paintings by Chrysafis in a new, hardcover, coffee table book. It features the artist’s thoughtful, thought-provoking, and vibrant paintings, published by the UK’s Evandia Publishing. Full of original artwork, the book takes the viewer on a journey into a world of wonderful colors, artistry, and passion. Each painting is enhanced by expressive captions by the artist and author.

Among the many paintings included in the book is Tropicanza, highlighting Chrysafis’ talent for depicting nature with ponds, swans, and flowers. Akamas in Bloom is another work in the volume that takes the viewer into the realm of the imagination and senses of a breathtaking natural environment with beautiful narcissus, anemones, cyclamen, and an abundance of rare flowers.

The book provides a fine introduction to Chrysafis’ work and inspiration in one volume. As noted in the news release, “Each canvas tells its own story: a story that, for some, not only triggers awe, but also a lively debate about these innovative paintings.”

Distributed via Ingram Global Distribution Network, the book is available online and in bookstores worldwide.

Andreas C Chrysafis is a prolific artist, a published author and writer of over four hundred articles, and a recognized Saatchi artist. His vivid paintings are sold to collectors worldwide. He held a number of solo exhibitions and his inspiring work has been attracting attention in the art world and galleries. Many of his paintings have been published in magazines and newspapers. His painting, Karagiozis, now permanently hangs at the prestigious National Cyprus Art-Folk Museum in Nicosia, and N’oublie Pas Paris in memory of the Bataclan atrocity is displayed at the French Embassy in Nicosia.

Born in a small village, Agios Ambrosios, Kyrenia, Cyprus, Chrysafis began painting at a very young age. At age 12, he moved to the UK where he finished his studies at Holland Park Comprehensive in London. While at school, he was accepted to enter the esteemed Royal Academy of Music in London, but declined. An ex-Associate Member of the Chartered Society of Designers (ABID) by Royal Charter, he practiced his profession as an architectural designer for most of his life. Credited with a UK Patent, Chrysafis is a thinker, an environmentalist, and an advocate for Human Rights, Equality and Rule of Law.

As a Canadian and a British citizen, he lived most of his adult life in Vancouver, London, and Cyprus. Married to Eva, he now spends most of his time living in the UK and his studio in Cyprus, painting and writing novels.

Chrysafis’ novels now available online in paperback and eBook formats, Andartes is set in 1950s Cyprus and recounts the struggle for freedom. Porphyra in Purple is a science fiction/fantasy epic that follows the protagonists Nikolas and Christina, assisted by angelic life forms, as they journey to reach the heavens where they witness the infinite Porphyra at the Gates of Egress by the shores of the Forgetful River.

Chrysafis’ paintings are available for sale internationally by the Saatchi Gallery Group.