Democrat James Cargas Runs for Congress in Texas

HOUSTON, TX – James Cargas is running for Congress as a Democrat in the 7th District in Texas, attempting to unseat incumbent Republican John Culberson.

Cargas told TNH that he is attracted to politics because “living in a democracy requires its citizens to participate to varying degrees – even if it is to just voting when there are elections. I have been very involved in politics and elections since being an Eagle Scout. That is how I met Congressman David Bonior of Michigan. I worked on his campaigns in high school, served as his Capitol Hill intern during college, and was hired as part of his congressional staff when I graduated from the University of Michigan. Since then, I have helped every Democratic presidential campaign,starting with Michael Dukakis in 1988 as either a volunteer or paid staff. I first visited Texas as part of Vice President Al Gore’s campaign staff in 2000. Secretary of Energy Bill Richardson often sent me to Texasand even appointed me his representative to the President’s Task Force on the Southwest Border. I enjoy being a lawyer, but my political involvement has allowed me to work with some very good leaders.”

He also said that in 2011 he was really fed up with the antics of the Tea Party contingent in Congress and decided that “I would do something by taking the next step and become a candidate for Congress. I chose the 7th Congressional Districtbecause the incumbent is a far right-wing Tea Party member, and this is a moderate district. He was clearly not representing the best interests of the people and needed to be replaced. I also have a wealth of experience in, and understanding of, the federal government.”

PLATFORM

Cargas contends that “this district suffers from the worst traffic in Texas, but the incumbent John Culberson blocks expansion of public transportation. This district contains many people who work in the world class Texas Medical Center (including my wife), but the incumbent votes against funding for biomedical research. This district in the world’s Energy Capital includes over 70 wind and solar energy companies, but the incumbent votes against benefits for renewable energy. Some of the worst flooding in Houston happens here, but he cannot get sufficient funding for the Corps of Engineers to complete their projects.Now, he is working to take away health care from over 63,000 of his constituents.

The 7th Congressional District is an excellent example of an entrenched 17-year member of Congress who has lost touch with the district. He has a pattern of voting for purely political reasons and against his constituents’ best interest. I believe that public service is a great honor bestowed by the people, and welcome the opportunity to serve Texas’ 7th District on Capitol Hill.”

The uniqueness of his district is not only the Energy Corridor, “home to most of the major energy companies in the world, but it also includes many people who work in the nearby world-class Texas Medical Center and NASA’s Johnson Space Center. The Eastern half is a densely populated urban center, while the Western half is made up of beautiful suburbs, like Katy, Alief and Cy-Fair.

“According to the 2010 Census, it is the most highly educated and wealthy district in Texas. Only 49% of the voting age citizens were born in Texas. The well-paying white-collar jobs in the district draw talented people from all over. Twenty-eight percent of the citizens moved here from another state, like I did. And 23% of the citizens moved here from another country, like my wife, Dr. Dorina Papageorgiou. Houston as a whole is the most international city in America, and boasts the most foreign consuls second only to New York City.

“Before the district lines were redrawn for the 2012 election,” Cargas continued,“it contained both Greek Orthodox Churches: Annunciation Cathedral and St. Basils. Now, just St. Basil’s is within the boundaries, but of course many Annunciation parishioners still live in Texas 7.It also contains St. George, a beautiful Antiochian Orthodox church and community where traditional byzantine icons are accented with English wording.”