NHSA Heading to Atlanta for Fall 2017 Convention

NEW YORK – The National Hellenic Student Association (NHSA) of North America, Inc. announces its next biannual convention taking place October 13-15, in Atlanta, GA. This will be an inaugural convention in Georgia, signifying NHSA’s expanding presence across the US. Attendees will be staying at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis and the conference will be held at the Georgia Institute of Technology. The panel discussions with prominent leaders of the Greek-American community will focus on energy and the environment. Following the convention, trips are planned throughout the weekend to visit the top attractions in the city.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, NHSA serves as the umbrella organization for a network of collegiate Hellenic associations throughout North America. NHSA is committed to uniting students of the diaspora by incorporating education, professionalism and community within one memorable weekend. NHSA’s Executive Board works diligently to ease the burden of cost for students and provides scholarship opportunities for committed attendees and those travelling from afar. Conventions boast academic workshops with guest speakers as well as networking and social events where students can learn, forge new connections with professionals, and create long-lasting friendships across the continent. NHSA is excited to host the Fall 2017 convention in Atlanta and welcome students and young professionals for an eventful weekend. More information regarding tickets, itineraries, hotel, sponsorship opportunities, etc. are available at facebook.com/nhsaofamerica and nhsaofamerica.org and via email:nhsa@nhsaofamerica.org.

NHSA is the largest Hellenic student and young professional organization in North America, which promotes Hellenism, education, mentorship, and overall unity of the Hellenic community. NHSA has provided guidance, career advice, mentorship, and opportunities, in tandem with local Hellenic organizations to North American citizens and students of Hellenic descent for over ten years. Since its inception in 2004, NHSA has come to represent over 50 universities across North America, launched numerous educational and public service initiatives, and hosted many conventions in cities across the United States and Canada.

The Board of Trustees current members are Michael Psaros- KPS Capital Partners LP, Michael Manatos- Manatos & Manatos, and Drake Behrakis- Marwick Associates. NHSA is also grateful for the generous support from George Logothetis- Libra

Group.

Among the past convention speakers are George Logothetis- Chairman & CEO, Libra Group; former MA Gov. Michael Dukakis; ChristoforosPapakaliates-Actor/Director, Worlds Apart; Congressman John Sarbanes- Rep. 3rd Dist. MD.; H.E. Patrick Theros- former Amb. of the U.S. to Qatar; Dr. William Parkinson- Assoc. Curator of Field Museum; Kaliope Parthemos- Chief of Staff to the Mayor of Baltimore; and several Consul Generals of Greece and Consuls of Cyprus.