After Bailout Deal, Tsakalotos Says Greece Can’t Let Up on Austerity

ATHENS – Forced into an embarrassing capitulation to the country’s creditors, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has to forge ahead with more reforms and austerity that have crippled support for the Administration.

In an interview with Sunday’s Kathimerini, the Marxist economist, who agreed with more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families to get release of 8.5 billion euros ($9.9 billion) in more monies from a staggered, delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($101.07 billion), said the government would risk its credibility otherwise.

It took two years of foot-dragging, wrangling and backtracking for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to finally agree to terms that will put more punishing measures on workers, pensioners and the poor and led to sale of a 3-billion euro ($3.53 billion) bond he said is bringing the country toward recovery despite cautions it just added more debt.

Tsakalotos said most members of the formerly anti-austerity party are aware of how serious the situation is but that others aren’t but that the government must toe the line of international creditor demands ahead of a third review of the ongoing rescue package.

“We need a coherent program for the coming period,” he said, adding that the government must prioritize what areas it will push. “The program and its implementation is not a matter of a better or a worse cabinet, but one concerning all of SYRIZA’s political organization and the party, including MPs,” he said.

Nevertheless, he backed his boss Tsipras’ assessment the bond sale was a benchmark for the country although it was sold at an interest rate of 4.625 percent, three times higher than what the country is paying the creditors, the International Monetary Fund, European Union, European Central Bank and European Stability Mechanism for 326 billion euros ($383.12 billion) in three bailouts.

“It was a successful foray, as was denoted in the statements by foreign institutions (the European Central Bank, European Commission and European Stability Mechanism) and the media,” Tsakalotos said, adding that yields of the 2014 bond were higher, the only other tie during a seven-year crisis Greece sold a bond, that one done under the Administration of the New Democracy Conservatives and their partner, the PASOK Socialists.

“Our future target is not just to reduce the cost of borrowing but to return Greece to normalcy with regards to market access, which will force borrowing rates in the private sector downwards and allow banks and businesses to borrow again on better terms,” Tsakalotos said.

He also rejected a call by the IMF to expedite stress tests and for an Asset Quality Review, saying that the European Bank Authority and the Single Supervisory Mechanism have scheduled tests for European banks in 2018. “We believe that Greece must remain within the European framework, which is something the IMF tends to forget,” he said.