Cyprus’ US Ambassador Refutes Country’s Tax Haven Image

Trying to rebut a New York Times story about President Donald Trump’s former campaign chief tied to millions of dollars in debt to pro-Russian interests, Cyprus’ Ambassador to the United States said in a letter to the newspaper the country is not “secretive tax haven” as the story said.

The characterization was common to Cyprus, which over the years was criticized as being a country safe for hiding money. The story said that Paul Manafort kept bank accounts there during his years working in Ukraine and investing with a Russian oligarch and owed $17 million before joining Trump’s campaign in March, 2016.

The Cyprus documents obtained by The New York Times include audited financial statements for companies which were part of a complex web of more than a dozen entities that transferred millions of dollars among them in the form of loans, payments and fees.

But Ambassador Leonidas Pantelides wrote that “Secretive tax havens and jurisdictions typically keep no public records, are not cooperative and are unlikely to grant any information to journalists.”

He added that Cyprus’ name is casually tossed around as a “laundering place for Russian black money and as a secretive tax haven,” which he said was inaccurate if tempting for journalists to use and keep stating.

Pantelides wrote that was done “To suggestively exploit the name of a small country that is defenseless against demonization,” but added that he was “surprised to see that serious journalists do not notice the inconsistency of basing stories on information either provided by Cyprus authorities or otherwise obtained from Cypriot sources in order to argue a case for secretiveness and evasive behavior.”

He advised to “take the trouble to check out how high on the list of compliant countries Cyprus ranks in international anti-money-laundering reviews before you, unjustifiably, use our name again in an accusatory tone.”

The Times also wrote that, “The byzantine nature of the transactions reflected in the Cyprus records obscures the reasons that money flowed among the various parties, and it is possible they were characterized as loans for another purpose, like avoiding taxes that would otherwise be owed on income or equity investments”.

And Oxfam International in 2016 ranked Cyprus 10th worldwide on a list of what it said were the worst tax havens, CNN reported and University of Amsterdam researchers this month said Cyprus was sixth.