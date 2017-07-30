Greek-American Stories: Committing Yiannis’ Diet Plans

The subjectat the table in Dixon’s was Yiannis’s serious lack of weight loss. “I tell you I’ve been dieting all month,” insisted Yiannis, reaching out for a donut. “My scale still says the same thing.” Kipreos lookedup at his full head of reddish, gray hair, sympatheticallyoffered, “Maybe if you got a GI haircut.” Dimos laughed. “Yeah! That’ll take care of a few ounces.”George nodded, vigorously. “Your trouble is sitting around. Working hard never killed anyone, Yiannis.” Looking glum, Yiannis said, “But, why take that chance?”

John asked, “Does Areti cook the right foods for you?”Yiannis shrugged. “She cooks what she knows is good for me but she lost weight instead of me. I can’t understand it.” George said, “Going on a diet means less food. Less food is less spending. Less spending means having more money in your pocket. You’re a genius at saving money, Yiannis. You should be a wealthy man by now.”Dimos asked, “For instance, what did you both eat last night?’

Yiannis paused, then, said, “Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and salad. Then, for desert…” John interrupted. “Desert! What was for desert?” With a long sigh, Yiannis said, “Jell-O – cherry flavor, this time. It was lemon flavor the night before. I hate the stuff, too. That’s what I got in the hospital – days and days of it.”

“Well, Areti is doing the right thing.Jell-O has the fewest calories and no fat at all,” Kipreos informed. Suspicious, Dimos asked him how much meat loaf and potatoes did he have. Waving out his hands, Yiannis said, “The usual amount.” He insisted, “What’s the usual amount?”“Enough to cover my plate. You don’t want me to get up in the middle of the night, do you? No seconds, either.” Looking sternly across at his opponent, George, whoadded nothing more on that subject, said, “I have my own plate, too.” John asked him, “What size is that plate, Yiannis?”Yiannis spread out his hands, indicating a saucer size plate, then, widening them a little, “About this size.”Calculating that his plate sizewas closer to a platter, George’s brows rose. “Maybe your spoon or fork is garden tools.” Ignoring him, Yiannis said, “I’m going to diet one more week. If I don’t lose something by the end of next week I’m going to go to a camp for weight loss.” George grinned. “They cost money. Only the fat rich go to them.” Irritated, Yiannis said, “I know that! I’m not going to a luxury spa, George.There’s got to be one that takes in people like me.” John shrugged. “I can’t think of any. Can you, Dimos?” Dimos shook his head.

Frustrated, Yiannis told them, “If any of you can find me one place that won’t make me work hard, that’ll feed me less, allow mild exercises, a good night’s sleep and no need to buy special clothes for the time there, I’ll give a reward.” George, doubting, asked, “What reward would you give out, Yiannis. A guarantee it wouldn’t be money.” “No! Of course not! ” Yiannis said, his jowls vibrating. “I’ll have Areti make a tray of Baklava. And, you all know what a magnificent treat that is.” Kipreos smiled, broadly. “That’s really a treat! Let me think.”John thought of a retreat connected with the church. But, that would mean a long way to the Pennsylvaniamountains. Dimos wondered if the Boy Scouts would accept him for a short period. A long moment of silence commenced, each trying to think of a place with all the amenities specified, when George raised his hand high. “I got it!” Every head turned in George’s direction. “You’ve thought of a place with all Yiannis’ requirements?” George nodded. “It not only has all his requirements but it won’t cost him a dime. It has everything he wants; no expenses, no hard exercises, a good night’s sleep, clothes issued, too and three measly meals. Guarantee he’d lose weight – a lot of weight. In fact, he’d have a T.V. his own shower, a daily newspaper and he’s allowed visits, too.” Yiannis brightened. “There’s a place like that?” “Absolutely!” George assured, leaning back. Excited, Yiannis asked, “Where is this place? How do I sign up?” Turning serious, George said, “But, there are certain actions you have to do to qualify. Not everyone can just go.” Growing fidgety, he insisted, “I’ll do anything. Is it nearby?” George assured him it was. “Well, where is this place, f’r heaven’s sake?”George, leaning back said, “Not far. Federal prison.”