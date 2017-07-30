Greek Pharmacists Say They’ll Strike Over Unpaid State Bills

ATHENS – Upset with spotty, piecemeal long-overdue government payments to some but not others, Greek pharmacists warned they won’t accept state insurance as of July 31 unless uniform subsidies are paid.

Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, to create a primary surplus, slowed or stopped paying bills for months until getting approval of the release of 8.5 billion euros from a staggered, delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

That came at the price of more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families as he continued to renege on promises to help workers, pensioners and the poor while letting tax cheats, politicians, the rich, and shipping magnates largely escape a seven-year-long economic and austerity crisis with near-impunity.

The pharmacists are unhappy and said they stop providing customers insured with state health care provider EOPYY with medical supplies and equipment on credit unless part of the mounting debt owed them is promptly paid, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

EOPYY had reportedly paid back debts only up until January with fewer than half of the 3,100 pharmacies in the Greek capital by the end of last week, meaning they are still owed seven months worth and counting.

EOPYY on July 28 paid only some of the pharmacies up until February but left unpaid many others.

“Some pharmacies in Athens have been paid until January, others have been paid until February, others have only been paid for February, and others have not been paid at all,” the president of Attica’s pharmacists, Constantinos Lourantos, told the paper.

“On August 1 we shall stop providing supplies on credit,” he warned, adding that the association would formally announce its decision on July 31 as it squeezed the government. Besides pharmacists in Athens and Piraeus, businesses in Pella and Kilkis, in northern Greece, are also expected to follow suit. In the past, it took strikes and refusal to accept government insurance to make the state pay up.