IMF Says Bad Timing for Greek Bond Sale, Gives Debt Warning

ATHENS – Undercutting Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ boast that a 3-billion-euro ($3.53 billion) bond sale showed he’s put Greece on the path to recovery after reneging on anti-austerity promises, one of the country’s chief lenders said it was a bad idea.

The International Monetary Fund, which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($282.05 billion) but has mostly stayed out of a third for 86 billion euros ($101.07 billion) Tsipras said he would never seek nor accept and them imposed more austerity, said the sale was counterproductive, the newspaper Kathimerini said, citing reports from Washington, D.C. where the agency is based.

The sale this month came at the interest rate of 4.625 percent, more than three times the 1.5 percent being paid to the country’s international creditors, also including the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism Troika.

The IMF, which said it could join the third bailout if the Troika gives Greece debt relief – the agency wants to be paid in full – said it favors a return to international markets with the bailout funds due to run out in the middle of 2018.

But the IMF reportedly is more cautious than the Troika over the timing and warned against it, saying the country’s debt couldn’t be repaid, echoing similar cautions from Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras, a former finance chief for the previous ruling New Democracy Conservative-led coalition that also floated a bond, this one in 2014.

IMF officials in Washington also noted Greece still has many undone reforms after its envoy for Greece, Delia Velculescu, said the country’s shouldn’t take on more debt now, with political rivals saying Tsipras and his SYRIZA party wanted a showboat to offset plummeting ratings after he hit Greeks with an avalanche of tax hikes and more austerity.

Velculescu said Greece shouldn’t test markets with more debt but make sure it can repay the loans to the creditors and its other debt, drawing a sharp rebuke from the government.

The IMF also said the capital from international markets might improperly be used by the government to fund social benefit programs, in violation of bailout deals to help Tsipras shore up his sagging ratings.