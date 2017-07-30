SYRIZA Minister Denies Anarchists Protected by Government

ATHENS – Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas, under fire after an onslaught of anarchist attacks around the Capital city, denied the government is giving immunity to anti-establishment groups even though those arrested have been released after incidents.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA is riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers and political rivals said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his party is looking the other way after anarchist-led assaults in a bid to woo back a hard core of supporters who abandoned the party after he reneged on anti-austerity promises.

Most of the recent demonstrations, including a violent July 17 attack on the city’s main shopping boulevard of Ermou Street which saw 67 storefronts damaged, while the members of an anarchist group called Rouvikonas got into courtyard of Parliament and were detained but not charge.

The group has led dozens of attacks against government and Capitalist targets and complained that Tsipras has sold out to the country’s creditors and banks putting up lifeline loans to keep the economy from collapsing under the weight of generations of wild overspending and runaway patronage by successive governments, including SYRIZA and its partner, the far-right, marginal, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL).

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis said the government was ignoring “lawlessness” in the heart of the city and the major rival New Democracy Conservatives, mocking Toskas who said his agency is systematically identifying anarchists without arresting them, said the government is giving political support to Rouvikonas and not prosecuting its members.

Toskas denied the charge and said the government wasn’t being lenient without explaining why no crackdown is being conducted with even riot police being targeted with Molotov Cocktails and other objects.

He defended the decision not to prosecute the protesters who breached Parliament security, yards away from the building where lawmakers operate and where there are government offices.

“There was no violence from either side, which is why the order to release them was given, with the agreement of the parliamentary spokesman,” Toskas said, referring to the fact the protesters did not clash with police despite the group’s track record of violence and that they broke and entered onto the grounds.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led government is providing cover for them.

He said his party will demand a written explanation from Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis from SYRIZA with details as to how members of the Rouvikonas group, which has conducted a number of assaults in protests against austerity and the government, got into the courtyard.

“Rouvikonas is the same group that marched through Exarchia with Kalashnikovs. We cannot be indifferent and the parliamentary speaker cannot just look the other way,” Mitsotakis told SKAI radio on July 28.

“I will send a letter and ask for a written explanation about what happened. There is an infuriating tolerance of anarchist groups that have taken over Exarchia,” he said. There was no report whether he got an answer or was ignored.