Greek Atheists Protest Religious Identity Mandate on Documents

ATHENS – The Atheists’ Union of Greece has complained to the country’s privacy agency about government plans to require religious identity to be included in official documents.

The Education of Ministry is going ahead with the requirement despite the protest that it is in violation of personal data protection laws and wants the Hellenic Data Protection Authority (HDPA) to overturn it.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA – ironically as Prime Alexis Tsipras is an atheist – said religious affiliation, or lack of, should not be mandated on graduated certificates, the nationwide MySchool database, on university and technical college (TEI) student registers, and when applying for an opt-out from religious education courses at school.

“Religious or philosophical beliefs constitute personal data and as such should not be recorded and processed,” the union – which has around 1,000 members – said.

The union’s President, Fotis Frangopoulos, told Kathimerini that the HDPA in 2002 made a recommendation to the Education Ministry to remove religious status from school certificates.

“Nevertheless, the most recent ministerial decision of 2016 included (listing) religious affiliation in associated documentation,” he said.

In April, 2015 the atheists scored the government, three months after SYRIZA and its partner, the fervently religious pro-austerity, marginal, nationalist, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) took over, for paying for the transport of a ‘holy flame’ from Israel to Greece over the Easter weekend during a crushing economic crisis when many Greeks were struggling to survive as Tsipras whacked them with austerity measures he vowed to reject.

As part of traditional Orthodox Easter celebrations which take place this weekend on the Orthodox calendar, the flame – which is thought to be a miracle in the Orthodox tradition and is called the Holy Light – is welcomed by Orthodox Christians to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

Citing the ongoing economic woes of the country, the union wrote in the letter: “In a time when taxpayers Greeks are experiencing cuts in wages and pensions, a severe taxation, unemployment and compression of real income, we consider unthinkable that the Greek State and therefore the Greek taxpayers give even one euro for the transfer of the supposed ‘Holy Light’.”

The Union’s President, Fotis Fragopoulos, told Newsweek that his group are campaigning for the separation of church and state in a country that he says is close to being “a theocracy”.

“This is something we explicitly ask for. In terms of our main goal as a union, the separation of church and state, we do various campaigns regarding this,” he says.

From 2002, he explains, the Greek state had paid for the transportation of the holy light from Jerusalem to Athens, and then the added cost of air transportation to a number of diocese around the country.

“What we did recently was to issue a note to the ministries of foreign affairs and finance and to ask if they can estimate the costs of all this process and inform the citizens that are being taxed and who therefore pay for this,” he said.