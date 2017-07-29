Fried Eggplant with Flavorful Dips to Enjoy

In the summer, eggplant is in season. Stewing the vegetables with fresh, ripe tomatoes is a traditional Greek favorite. Fried eggplant with skordalia is another classic way to serve the summer vegetables. If frying is not your favorite cooking method, or you are trying to cut down on the fried foods, try grilling the eggplant and serving them with your favorite dips including skordalia and tahini sauce.

Fried Eggplant

2 medium eggplant, sliced about ¼ inch thick

1 cup all-purpose, unbleached flour

1 teaspoon Greek sea salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 can (12 oz.) beer

Olive oil for frying

Add ½ teaspoon of salt to the eggplant slices and place in a strainer over a bowl to drain the excess water for 30 minutes to an hour. Rinse with cool water, pat dry with paper towels, and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, pepper, and beer. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium high heat until it shimmers. Dip the eggplant slices one at a time and fry until golden brown on each side, careful not to crowd the pan. Serve immediately with the dip of your choice.

Skordalia

3 large boiled potatoes

6 garlic cloves, peeled

1/2 cup Greek extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

In a mixing bowl, mash the potatoes with a fork. In a food processor, blend the garlic cloves with the olive oil, salt, and vinegar. A few pulses should produce a paste. Add to the mashed potatoes and stir together. Serve with hot fried bakaliaro and fried vegetables such as zucchini or eggplant.

Skordalia with Bread and Walnuts

4 thick slices bread

1 cup walnuts

4-5 garlic cloves

½ tsp salt

1 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

Soak the bread, crusts cut off, in water, then squeeze out the excess so that the amount of bread equals about 1 cup. In the bowl of a food processor, pulse the garlic, salt, and about half of the olive oil. Add the vinegar and walnuts. Gradually add olive oil and the bread and continue pulsing in the food processor until smooth. Serve with hot fried bakaliaro. Store any remaining skordalia tightly covered in the refrigerator.

Tahini Sauce

1/2 cup tahini

1-2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 freshly squeezed lemon

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1-2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/4 to 1/2 cup water, or more as needed

In the bowl of a food processor or in a blender, mix the tahini, crushed garlic cloves, as much the juice of the freshly squeezed lemon as preferred, and the water until creamy. Add salt and pepper to taste. If the sauce is too thick, add a little water to dilute it to the desired consistency. Stir in the olive oil and taste to check the seasoning. Drizzle with additional olive oil, if preferred. Serve with toasted slices of bread and/or vegetable sticks as a dip or as a topping for sandwiches.