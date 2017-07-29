Ferrari’s Vettel Fastest in Final Practice for Hungarian GP

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Sebastian Vettel set the fastest time in the third and final practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix to boost Ferrari’s hopes ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

The Formula One championship leader clocked an electric time of 1 minute, 17.017 seconds around the 4.4-kilometer (2.7-mile) Hungaroring circuit, putting him nearly half a second clear of his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

Vettel leads the championship by just one point over Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who struggled with oversteering and could only manage the fifth-best time.

Hamilton, who needs just one more pole position to equal Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 68, was 1.4 seconds behind Vettel in hot morning conditions.

He will need to find some extra speed in qualifying if he is to match Schumacher’s tally.

Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third quickest ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

But in a blow to Red Bull’s hopes for the pole, Daniel Ricciardo had to pull up midway through the session, having set only the eighth-quickest time. His car broke down and was lifted off the track, prompting concerned looks in the Red Bull garage.

Vettel, however, was all smiles as he chatted with Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene after the session.

The Australian driver had been quickest in the first two practice runs on Thursday.

