Greece, Egypt to Hold Joint Exercise “Medusa 2017” on July 30 – Aug. 3

Greece and Egypt will launch the bilateral maritime exercise “Medusa 1/2017” in seas north of Egypt and within the Cairo Flight Information Region from July 30 until August 3, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff announced on Friday. The exercise is being conducted under the existing military cooperation programme between Greece and Egypt. It will begin in Alexandria Naval Base and Jinklees Air Base.

The Greek Armed Forces will participate with 2 FFG, 1 SUB, 4 F-16, 1 C-130, 1 AWACS, 1 CHINOOK and 1 SOF team, while the Egyptian Armed Forces with 1 LHD, 1 FFG, 1 SUB, 1 FPB, 6 F-16, 1 C-130, 1 E2-C, and 1 SOF team.

The purpose of the exercise is to further advance the bilateral cooperation of the armed forces by improving the level of operational training of the participants, in the domains of complex operations and maritime security.

The main training objectives include:

improvement of the interoperability at the tactical level

surface, anti-submarine and anti-air warfare exercises

encountering asymmetric threats

SAR

gunfire exercises

Maritime Interdiction Operations (MIO) training

On Wednesday, a distinguished visitors (DV) Day will be held on board the FFG “Spetsai” and LHD ENS “Anwar el Sadat”, in the presence of HNDGS Chief Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis HN, the Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mahmoud Hegazy , the Chief of Hellenic Navy General Staff, Vice Admiral Nicolaos Tsounis HN and the Commander in Chief of the Navy of Egypt, Vice Admiral Ahmed Khaled Hassan Saeed.