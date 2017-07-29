Tsipras: Time to Ensure the Country’s Permanent Exit from the Mire

ATHENS (ANA) – Starting off his speech before SYRIZA’s Central Committee on Friday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras joked that he had never before celebrated his birthday, which fell in the heart of the summer, at a meeting of the Central Committee.

He also noted, however, that this coincided with a crucial juncture for the country and a time when the government must further speed up and intensify its efforts, in order to ensure the country’s permanent exit from the mire by this time in 2018.

Tsipras pointed out that in 1.5 months it will be the mid-way point of the current government’s term and exactly two years since the elections in September 2015, when the Greek electorate had voted for the current government with full knowledge of what lay ahead, giving it the mandate to implement the programme with the lenders and extricate the country from memorandums and bailouts.

“The Greek people put their faith in us, recognising the ethics, honesty and determination we showed during the difficult battle at the start of 2015 to strive for justice for our people and a better deal with our partners and creditors,” Tsipras said.

“Those who consider power an almost hereditary right are not able to convince hardly anyone, since the ministers that made legendary fortunes during their time in office, or the party appartchiks that were found with offshore funds and companies, were their people,” he added.

The prime minister said that the government’s priorities were absolutely specific and clear: “To implement an agreement, restore conditions of stability that will allow a rapid recovery of the economy, reestablish the social state and clash with the “state within the state” of corruption and graft.”

He repeated that the goal was a final exit from memorandums and supervision by the end of the programme in August 2018 and that an assessment of the government’s progress showed that “two years later, we were able to rise to the demands and the trust placed in us by the people.”

Greece’s credibility and prestige had been restored, not only because of the wide-ranging reforms to the state, public administration and tax mechanisms but also through the battles that the government had fought, its determination during both its first and its second term,” he added.

Tsipras noted that the government had “moved in the opposite direction” to its predecessors and succeeded in transforming Greece’s image in the eyes of the lenders and international investors.

“Greece is not the pariah, the black sheep of Europe. Our people are not longer defamed as lazy but as a people that suffered disproportionately and unjustly for the sins of a corrupt political system that is now history,” Tsipras said.

“We exceeded all expectations for the performance of the economy, overshooting the programme’s targets, tidying up public finances, increasing transparency and accountability in the management of public money. We brought the economy back to positive growth rates,” he said.

The government had also succeeded in completing two programme reviews in an extremely adverse environment full of obstacles and traps, with the fewest possible losses for the socially weak, according to the prime minister, while it came away with an agreement that clearly defines the algorithm to be adopted for Greek debt relief.

“The political system that looted the country’s potential before making bankrupt in 2009 succeeded, just before the memorandums, in putting the country in the excessive deficit procedure, with a deficit of 15.1 pct,” he said. The SYRIZA-ANEL government had then extricated Greece from this “quarantine” and returned the country to “European normality” with a forecast deficit of just 1.2 pct in 2017 and a 0.6 pct surplus in 2018, he added, while the new reality had been recognised and rewarded by credit rating agencies.

Though conditions were difficult, Tsipras said, the government was working to a plan and was focused on its goal, which was to ensure Greece can safely traverse the “clear exit corridor we have opened.”

“Greece can be autonomous once again, in August 2018, with a final and irreversible end of the memorandums,” the prime minister said, while noting that the number one priority was to fight unemployment, where there were already some encouraging signs, with the number of new jobs reaching 256,000 in the first five months of 2017.

In addition to the number of jobs, the focus was also on the quality of these jobs, with the government aiming for full-time employment to become the rule rather than the exception, he said.

Tsipras also pointed to the government’s efforts to ensure universal access to healthcare, announced the writing off of debts incurred for hospital fees of the uninsured up to 2015 and new hirings in the national health system, and the doubling of spending on welfare.

The government was also the first to ensure that all schools throughout the country opened on time and with the full complement of books and teachers while it had also completed the major infrastructure projects while protecting the public sector’s interests.

He also referred to the country’s successes in foreign policy during a particularly difficult time of greater insecurity and regional destabilisation, cultivating alliances and friendships without backing down on fundamental principles and “red lines”.