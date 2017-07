ATHENS (ANA) – Unknown individuals attacked the residence of State Minister Alekos Flambouraris in the Athens district of Exarhia at 12.40 on Saturday.

According to police, approximately 15 hooded individuals threw firebombs at the police officers that guarded the minister’s house and fled. A police jeep caught fire which was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

A police operation is currently in progress in the area to locate and arrest the perpetrators.