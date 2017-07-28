SNF’s Reshaping of Athens Spurs Diaspora Dreams of Innovative Intervention

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), located in Faliron Bay on the Athens Riviera, has been operational for nearly a year and has already managed to leave a lasting mark on the city. In addition to offering a stunning panoramic view of Athens and serving as the new home to the National Library, Opera, and a lush metropolitan park, the city’s newest reference point has also hosted major events, like then-President Obama’s visit to Greece.

SNFCC’s innovative architectural design and functionality leave a lasting impression, while breathing new life into Southern Athens and reshaping the ambiance of Greece’s largest urban center; however, far more important than its lengthy list of distinctions is the resounding message it projects that Greece is capable of generating world-class results and fabulous successes when the right people are allowed to share their talents unfettered. This architectural structure serves as a lasting symbol that Greece has the potential and capability to be a protagonist on the global stage provided it can tap into its resources.

A much-deserved bravo is due to the Niarchos Foundation for having the vision and persistence to see this project through. The results of this labor justify all the hard work that went into it, however, it required an abundance of patience and some healthy prodding in order to convince the sluggish Greek state to allocate the formerly unutilized land for the project. Undoubtedly, along with the ankyloses of the state apparatus, cynics might point to some corrupt politicians’ scheme to divvy up the land to their “clientele.” Fortunately, this is one story where corruption did not get the upper hand. As the Niarchos Foundation began to publicize its proposal, the state was compelled to make the logical choice and allow SNF to invest the record $867 million sum to develop its world-class cultural center.

The project itself comes with a long list of achievements, including being the first private-public partnership of its type in Greece, and one of the most important civic (cultural/educational) projects ever undertaken in the country, as well as earning the Platinum LEED certification as a green building –the highest distinction for environmental and sustainable buildings, making it the first cultural project of such scale to earn the certification in all of Europe.

This project holds a special significance for Hellenism abroad for at least two key reasons. Primarily, because the success of this project will increase the opportunity for investment and involvement in building the Greece of tomorrow by Hellenes Abroad. By overcoming the pitfalls and labyrinths of Greece’s notorious red-tape, renewed pressure will be placed upon the state apparatus to enact the necessary changes to free up the playing field for a new wave of fresh ideas and creative energy to be infused into Greece by its sons and daughters from all around the world.

More importantly, however, SNF’s initiative creates an outlet for the rethinking and reshaping of institutional problems plaguing the Diaspora. Although, on an individual level, Greeks have shown remarkable aptitude and enjoyed major success when their business acumen, academic prowess, and innovative spirit has been allowed to flourish unfettered outside the borders of Greece, it’s hard to say the same about the organized Communityin recent decades. The communities of the Diaspora – once the pride and joy of Hellenism, exhibiting remarkable organizational feats that allowed them to shape and influence local societies, but also to provide vital services to the Greek homeland – have suffered major setbacks of late, such as the failure of the World Council of Hellenes Abroad, a response to the economic crisis in Greece that didn’t match aid efforts of the past, and most importantly, the crisis in Hellenic education – especially in the United States.

The innovation and dynamism that characterized those early pioneering Greeks who set out to spread Hellenism to new lands has been replaced by a system replete with its own institutional bureaucracy, sluggishness, unwillingness to adapt, and plagued by a shortage (or exclusion?) of qualified personnel capable of handling the challenges of the new era.

Despite its material wealth and the upward social mobility of its members, the Greek-American Community cannot ignore institutional failures. Instead, it must view them as challenges that must be overcome for the interests of the Diaspora and Greece itself.

SNF represents perhaps the greatest hope at overcoming organizational dysfunctionalities or ankyloses threatening Diaspora vitality. Blessed with the resources, prominence, and knowhow, it has the unique ability to facilitate a desperately needed dialogue and set precedents by funding innovative initiatives that can reshape the landscape of the Community, just as it did with the city of Athens.

With culture and education representing two of SNF’s main pillars, it can resuscitate Greek Education in the Diaspora by helping to reconceptualize the current approach. It has already been doing so through its impressive string of generous donations to individual schools, but as the crisis deepens, new strategies will need to be promoted, focusing on collaboration between neighboring communities and other stakeholders instead of direct competition, and the strategic utilization of school buildings that have closed down during the crisis for the benefit of Hellenic Paideia. The establishment of a pilot school featuring innovative new approaches and programs, capable of generating the enthusiasm needed to attract donors and create a mechanism for duplication might also prove necessary.

Just as in the case of the Greek state, which was originally slow to cede the land needed to build the SNFCC, some well-meaning pressure might have to be brought to bear on those institutional components that are currently dysfunctional. In the end, however, just as in the case of the gem on Faliron Bay that has become a city showpiece and huge tourist attraction, the Diaspora will be the better for it and the people will look at SNF’s intervention with lasting gratitude.

The success that the Gulen Movement has achieved with the hundreds of Turkish language schools sprouting up across the United States and the Turkish Cultural Olympiad that attracts thousands of participants annually from all over the world offers us a foretaste of what the Diaspora can accomplish with the proper planning and mindset. In the spirit of the great benefactors that saved Hellenism during dark times, SNF is in a unique position to reshape the Diaspora and save its vital interests for the foreseeable decades.

