Kos Archaeological Museum Reopening to Visitors on Saturday

KOS, Greece (ANA) – The Archaeological Museum on the Aegean island of Kos, which was temporarily closed following a strong earthquake that shook the island on July 21, will open to visitors once again on Saturday.

A culture and sports ministry announcement said that three headless marbles torsos out of a total 871 exhibits, which had fallen and suffered minor breaks and chips mainly to the plaster by conservators in their restoration, as well as a small number of pottery vases and glass vessels that were damaged, have been removed for repair before they are put back on display.

Also removed were a marble head and statue in order to improve their supports.

The ground floor of the museum will reopen on Saturday while the upper floor is expected to open again in the next few days, the ministry said.