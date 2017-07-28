FYROM, US Troops Start Joint Military Exercise

SKOPJE, FYROM (AP) — FYROM and United States troops have started two weeks of joint military manoeuvers in central FYROM as part of the Balkan country’s drive to join NATO.

About 300 U.S. soldiers with 120 military vehicles and tanks arrived on Friday from neighboring Bulgaria to participate in the “Dragoon Guardian 17” exercise that will run until Aug. 10.

They will be joined by some 100 FYROM soldiers.

FYROM’s defense ministry says the main goal of the exercise is to strengthen military cooperation with the U.S. and to show that the FYROM army is compatible with NATO standards.

FYROM wants to join NATO but was blocked in 2008 by neighboring Greece, a member of the alliance, due to a long-running dispute over FYROM’s official name.