PAOK Didn’t Perform, But Managed to Get a 1-1 Result (Video)

KIEV – PAOK didn’t win, didn’t perform particularly well, but did manage to get a 1-1 result out of their Kiev clash against FC Olimpik Donetsk.

Qualification to the UEFA Europa League play-offs will be decided in the second leg. However the “Double-Headed Eagle” need to improve, even if it’s normal for them to be off-form in this stage of the season.

The black-and-whites were not threatened by their rivals, but weren’t threatening either in the first half. PAOK’s only classic chance to score was a shot by José Ángel Crespo .

However, it was FC Olimpik Donetsk who scored, Bilenkyi making the most of a set piece in the 49th minute. Two quick substitutions of Stanojević ( Diego Biseswar and Pedro Henrique coming off the bench) allowed PAOK to overcome the shock and become livelier in attack. The Brazilian winger equalized in the 59th minute with a splendid individual effort.

Line-ups: FC Olimpik Donetsk: Makharadze, Lukyanchuk, Kravchenko, Shabanov, Nyemchaninov, Tsymbalyuk, Bohdanov, Khomutov (69’ Mikhalyov), Moha (64’ Mihunov), Shestakov, Bilenkyi (78’ Sondey)

PΑΟΚ: Rey , Μatos, Varela , Crespo , Leovac , Cañas , Cimirot , Shakhov (55’ Biseswar ), Campos (55’ Henrique ), Μak (81’ Pelkas ), Prijović

Source: PAOKFC.gr