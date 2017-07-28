Former Minister Mantelis Guilty in Siemens Bribery Case

ATHENS – An appeals court on July 28 found former Transport Minister Tassos Mantelis guilty on money laundering charges tied to a kickback case involving the German engineering giant Siemens’ Greek branch.

Mantelis became the latest in a string of former ministers for the PASOK Socialist government snared in scandals, including two former defense ministers, one convicted of stealing from defense contracts and another for hiding his wealth.

The court ruled that 450,000 deutschmarks – the currency then in use and equivalent to 230,000 euros or $269,436 – transferred by Siemens Hellas into bank accounts controlled by Mantelis were a kickback and not a campaign contribution as he had claimed, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

An indictment charged that the money was paid as a bribe to seal a contract for Siemens with the then state-run Hellenic Telecoms (OTE) for the digitalization of its phone lines.

The money was sent to his account in two installments, in 1998 and 2000, to a bank account controlled by an individual identified only as “Roccos,, listed in the indictment as Mantelis’ in-law, Giorgos Tsougranis, the paper said.

Tsougranis was unanimously acquitted of the same charge for which Mantelis was convicted and also was found not guilty of felony bribery, with the court accepting that he acted without malice.

Another defendant found guilty was Ilias Georgiou, a former executive for Siemens Hellas – the German multinational’s subsidiary in Greece – on charges of money laundering and felony bribery.

A one-time close aide to Mantelis, Aristidis Mantas, was also convicted for simple complicity to money launder. He was acquitted of charges of complicity to bribe.