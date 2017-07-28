Hungary Down Greece 7-5 in Water Polo Semifinal

BUDAPEST, Hungary – The stars have aligned and Hungary has delivered. Hungary men have done what the women could not and Hungary did it in style against a Greek team looking for the big night, coming back from 1`-0 and 403 down to lead at halftime, snatch a goal in the third, take a three-goal lead early in the fourth and stop Greece from scoring until two seconds remaining, FINA reports.

It was a match for the ages; a truly dour, yet pulsating, clash between two of the world’s current titans. Konstantinos Genidounias started the scoring with a shot to top left from the point position. On the next attack Balazs Erdelyi delighted the packed house scoring on extra-man attack.

It was veteran Norbert Hosnyanszky who brought everybody to their feet with a seven-metre helicopter backhand goal. Fancy doing that in a World Championship semifinal! Much like Tamas Kasas in the Sydney 2000 Olympic final when he struck from halfway with a show-stopping backhand. The near-unstoppable Ioannis Fountoulis drilled his 19th goal of the tournament from point into the top left on extra.

Marton Vamos hammered in one from five metres. It looked good for Hungary until Genidounias scythed in consecutive goals, one on extra and the other from seven metres. Greece was back in the lead. It would be a long time before Greece tasted that sort of excitement. Late in the period Miklos Gor-Nagy sent in a bouncer that creased the bar and hit the back of the head of Greek goalkeeper Konstantinos Flegkas for the equaliser.

On a timeout the ploy was to give the ball to centre forward Balasz Harai and he was sunk by his opponents, only to rise, turn and score with five seconds remaining to halftime. The third quarter was all about defence with Vamos gaining a second from the point, on extra. Norbert Hosnyanszky scored from the point at 7:06 in the fourth and there the scoring dried up as Greece became frustrated, had shots blocked by birthday boy Viktor Nagy and mainly chad problems threading the needle such was the fantastic blocking defence of Hungary. There was some consolation for Greece and that was Fountoulis, so exceptional this tournament, scoring from left-hand-catch position from six metres with just seconds remaining. Hungary was through and Greece will need to lick its wounds after such a fine effort on defence.