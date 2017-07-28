After Bailout Deal, Bond Sale, Tsipras Says Greece Now Needs Growth

ATHENS – Embracing policies he once refuted, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Greece needs growth and investments so it can finally recover from a seven-year-long economic and austerity crisis and pay back 326 billion euros ($381.93 billion) in three international bailouts.

Fresh off the sale of a 3-billion euro ($3.51 billion) bond sale – but at 4.625 percent, three times what the country is paying for the bailouts – he’d said he’s brought Greece to the edge of growth by imposing austerity measures he once rejected as too severe.

Addressing the second of his government’s regional growth conferences, in the central town of Lamia, Tsipras said Greece is heading toward prosperity despite indicators that show it’s not and with the International Monetary Fund warning its debt is unsustainable and more reforms are needed.

“The goal of growth is connected to the very existence of our nation, our national sovereignty, the prosperity of our people, our children,” Tsipras said, according to Kathinerini.

Bringing about growth, however, “demands broad social alliances, outlooks and political planning,” he said in an address to an audience of entrepreneurs and business groups.

Tsipras, who was accompanied on his visit by Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis, Labor and Social Insurance Minister Effie Achtsioglou and Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis, said he would meet with entrepreneurs, a group that’s complained they are hamstrung by government intervention.

Tsipras met with employees of state-run mining firm Larco and reassured them that his government would ensure the organization is not privatized, similar to what he told those at the power company PPC before pushing for the sale of most of its assets and other state-run enterprises facing privatization.