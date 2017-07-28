Migrant Boat from Turkey to Greece Sinks, Seven Dead

With the numbers falling dramatically after a European Union swap deal, refugees and migrants are still trying to get to Greek islands, this time again with tragic results after a boat sank, killing five children and two adults on board.

Turkeys state-run Anadolu Agency said the boat sank off the Turkish resort of Cesme late on July 27. Nine other people — four Iraqis, three Somalis and two Syrians — were rescued. One migrant was reported missing.

Anadolu said police are searching for a smuggler who left the boat as it started to sink.

Hundreds of people fleeing poverty and war continue to arrive in Greece each week, although the main migration route to the European Union has shifted, from the short trip between Turkey and the Greek islands to the much longer and more dangerous journey across the Mediterranean from north Africa to Italy.

More than 170 migrants and refugees were been rescued in search-and-rescue operations in the Aegean Sea in a 24-hour period from July 27-28, Greece’s Coast Guard said.

Officials said the operations took place off Samos and Lesbos islands, which lie close to the coast of Turkey. Nearly 11,000 refugees and migrants have crossed to Greece from Turkey this year, down from 173,000 in 2016 and just a fraction of the nearly 1 million arrivals in 2015.

More than 64,000 refugees and migrants are stuck in Greece with the European Union closing its borders to them, and nearly 14,000 are on islands.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, operating with near-dictatorial powers even as his country seeks EU entry, had allowed human traffickers to flood Greece with refugees and migrants until getting a deal that will bring his country six billion euros, faster-track entry into the bloc and visa-free travel for its citizens in Europe, which is on hold for now.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)