UNITED NATIONS — Following a political debacle which saw United Nations-sponsored talks to reunify Cyprus collapse, the Security Council has approved a resolution calling on Cypriots and Turks on the island “to sustain their commitment” and try yet again.

The diplomatically-careful document said there had been progress between Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, although there had been virtually none, leading to the negotiations to collapse after Turkey refused to remove its 35,000-strong army and said it would militarily intervene anytime it wanted just as it did in an unlawful 1974 invasion that split the country.

The UN statement didn’t explain how that was progress although the agency’s outgoing Special Envoy, Espen Barth Eide, said the same for almost two years and wasn’t right once. Nevertheless, the statement said that Anastasiades and Akinci should try again, adding that, “the status quo is unsustainable” although it has been for 47 years.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the talks’ collapsed because Greece and Greek Cypriots insisted that Ankara pull out all of its troops from the island and abolish its military intervention rights.

“For Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side it is not acceptable for troops to be withdrawn,” he told reporters in Switzerland after the talks ended without agreement July 6.

Eide, said after separate meetings with the leaders of the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities on July 24 that neither side offered hope for a quick return to negotiations, dashing his own constant effervescent optimism.

The Security Council resolution stressed the need for both sides to move forward on discussions of “military confidence-building measures.”

It also called for renewed efforts to implement all remaining confidence-building measures “to build trust between the communities.”

The council noted that nearly half of all missing persons from the 1970s have yet to be located, and around 61.5 percent have not been identified. It called on all parties “to provide more expeditious, full access to all areas.”

That essentially repeats similar resolutions over the decades that have done nothing to move the two sides together.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)