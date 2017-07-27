Prince Charles and Camilla Staying at Rothschild Villa in Corfu

CORFU, Greece (ANA) – The Prince of Wales has once again returned as a guest to the Rothschild Villa on the island of Corfu, where he arrived on Wednesday night with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The royal couple arrived on the island on Wednesday afternoon and made their way to the villa by speedboat, docking in the small harbour of Kerasia where the luxury villa is located.

The villa with its unique architecture has dominated the island for more than 40 years, within a vast estate in Kerasia that is filled with ancient pines, waterfalls and rich vegetation.

Security measures since the royal couple’s arrival are now extremely tight, with both security personnel and trained dogs guarding the grounds. The villa has often hosted both royals and celebrities, while it was a favourite summer retreat for Princess Diana.

Kerasia is 40 km northeast of Corfu town and is considered one of the most beautiful locations on the island, nestling around an impressive beach with white pebbles, lush vegetation and clear blue waters. There is only one traditional taverna in the area, which is a remote and idyllic retreat for all.