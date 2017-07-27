The Latest: Cyprus Deports Anti-migration Group Boat

ROME (AP) — A Cyprus aid group says the captain and crew of a ship chartered by an anti-immigrant group has been ordered to leave the island after being detained on suspicion of forging the documents of 20 Sri Lankans on board.

Refugee Rights Association advocate Faika Deniz Pasha said the captain of the Defend Europe-chartered ship and his eight-person crew were detained after some Sri Lankans on the boat said they paid a trafficker to take them to Italy.

A Defend Europe spokeswoman denied the claim, saying the 20 were apprentice sailors who were bribed by non-governmental organizations to claim they were asylum-seekers.

Pasha says the captain and crew would depart later Thursday from the northern port of Famagusta after authorities ordered their deportation.