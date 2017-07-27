Workers Call Off Strike, Acropolis, Tourist Sites Stay Open

ATHENS – Workers upset the government hasn’t honored a pledge to hire 230 more archaeologists and guards cancelled a planned July 29-30 strike that would have shut down the Acropolis and major sites at the height of another record tourist season.

The strike was set aside after their union leaders met with Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou and said she told them she would address their concerns, To Vima reported, although it wasn’t reported whether that meant meeting their demands.

The strike wouldn’t have affected the Acropolis Museum, rated one of the world’s 10 best but would have meant the Acropolis and Parthenon, one of the world’s treasures and a magnet for visitors to Athens, would have been closed for two days.

That would have meant that visitors in the city only for a couple of days during that period from cruise ships and others on their way to islands, would have missed seeing the site that still towers over the ancient city and is lit at night like a beacon.

Under an agreement with the country’s international lenders only a small number of workers who retire can be replaced by that has been ignored by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition which is hiring scores of thousands for other positions.