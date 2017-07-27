Syros Presents the 13th International Classical Music Festival of Cyclades

The International Classical Festival of Cyclades returns for the thirteenth summer, this year aspiring to captivate the audience of Cyclades into a musical journey: from Bach and Scarlatti to Mozart, to Shostakovich and Piazzolla.

For 3 days, from August 7th to August 9th, the emblematic theatre “Apollo” of Ermoupolis in Syros will host numerous acclaimed artists from Norway, Sweden, Turkey and Greece who are going to present masterpieces of Chamber Music, Opera Arias as well as timeless music pearls of the 20th century. The festival’s art direction will be under the baton of the Greek National Opera (GNO) violinist, Yannos Margaziotis.

The SNF partially supports this year’s edition which will present internationally acclaimed soloists as the baritone of the National Opera of Smyrna, Teyfik Rodos, the pianist Ai Motohashi and the great GNO cellist Nikolaos Prevezianos, who are going to collaborate with two unique music groups, the Norwegian MiN Ensemble and the Cyclades Festival Ensemble.

For further information on the 13th International Classical Festival of Cyclades, you can visit its official page at www.festivalcyclades.com