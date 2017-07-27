Workers Strike Will Close Acropolis, Major Tourist Sites for Two Days

ATHENS – Record numbers of tourists flooding Greece from across the world will be shut out of seeing one of its treasures – the Acropolis – along with other museums and archaeological sites around the Capital if workers go ahead with a planned July 29-30 strike.

But the strike will not affect the Acropolis Museum outside the ancient citadel, museum officials said. Rated one of the world’s 10 best museums, it is a magnet for tourists along the Acropolis Walkway which is generally for pedestrians only and passes under the famed monument and leads to busy tourist areas such as Thissio, Monistiraki and the Plaka shopping area.

The ministry workers’ union said it wants the government to honor a pledge to hire some 230 archaeologists and guards, replacing employees who have retired in recent years.

Under an agreement with the country’s international lenders only a small number of workers who retire can be replaced by that has been ignored by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition which is hiring scores of thousands for other positions.

The union said the strike will apply to archaeological sites and state-run museums in Athens and the surrounding province of Attica, which means another major attraction, the National Archaeological Museum in the graffiti-and-anarchist overrun neighborhood of Exarchia is also likely to be shut down during the strike.