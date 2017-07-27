Bloomberg Cautions Greek Bond Sale Not Proof of Recovery

With Prime Minister and ruling Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras boasting the sale of a 3-billion euro bond shows the country is finally exiting a seven-year-long economic and austerity crisis, a warning has been issued by the Bloomberg financial news agency’s editors.

The bond was sold at the interest rate of 4.625 percent, which Bloomberg said was relatively affordable although more than three times higher the 1.5 percent the country is paying international lenders for three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($381.33 billion) that began in 2010.

The sale was a test before a full-blown market return hope can be realized but the news agency, in an editorial, said, “It doesn’t mean the Eurozone’s most flattened economy is on course for sustained growth.

“The economy is showing signs of life, growing a bit in the first quarter, and the government has gotten a tighter grip on the budget. But Greece’s long-term debt position is still dire, and its deeper structural reforms have barely begun. Greece hasn’t yet put its problems behind it,” it added.

The International Monetary Fund, one of the country’s international lenders, cautioned against the bond sale after warning the debt is so staggering it can’t be repaid, and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras, a former finance minister who was part of a 2014 bond sale under the then-ruling New Democracy Conservatives – which Tsipras mocked – also said it was too early and would pile on more debt, at higher interest.

Investors in 2012 also saw their holdings in Greek bonds devalued by 74 percent, taking a deep bath, and an avalanche of tax hikes imposed by the government has also made foreign businesses wary of putting money into the country, which also still suffers from major corruption and bribe requests.

But Bloomberg noted that the IMF, which was unwilling to join in a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($100.33 billion) had approved participation “in principle,” that being the yet-unattainable benchmark of the country hitting fiscal goals.

Still, the IMF bond “serves as a seal of approval for its policies and those of its euro-zone official creditors,” the editorial added, even if the “in principle” caveat “says the so-called standby arrangement will become effective only after its officials get ‘specific and credible assurances from Greece’s European partners to ensure debt sustainability,” which they aren’t willing to give and which Germany, the biggest lender to the bailouts, has rejected.

Greece’s position isn’t hopeless by any means. Europe as a whole is doing better, and the short-term outlook for growth in Greece is fair. But the situation remains serious. The budget stringency demanded by the EU, and achieved against the odds, won’t support future growth,” Bloomberg said.

It added Greece needs supply-side reforms to liberalize the labor market, promote investment and encourage domestic competition, none of which have been obtainable, or had the political backing, to be done for years.

“It’s good that Greece is growing again, albeit hesitantly, and that private investors are willing to lend. But the last thing Greece needs is complacency about its prospects,” Bloomberg said.