Athens Book Review Revenue Seized, Shut Down

ATHENS – According to the Athens Review of Books magazine (ARB), Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, through the lawyer I.K. Mantzouranis, froze the bank accounts of the ARB publisher Maria Vasilaki on July 24 and also seized the magazine’s revenues from the distribution agency “ARGOS.”

In doing so, in fact Kotzias attempts to close the Athens Review of Books, which prompted the publisher, as she announced, to expedite an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, where she believes justice will be served.

At the same time, the intellectual world and the Association of European Journalists condemned the prosecution of this magazine, the equivalent of the well-known international publication The New York Review of Books.

It should be recalled that the ARB was in litigation with the Foreign Minister after a reader’s letter about him was published. The magazine was condemned by the Athens Court of Appeal for the publication of the letter, in which – according to the minister – there are “libelous allegations that exceed any tolerable limit of a lie.”

In this letter, Nikos Kotzias was described as “the most extreme and fanatical, cruel and relentless communist of our generation, a veritable Gauleiter [historically, a political official governing a district under Nazi rule, i.e. an overbearing official] of Stalinism.” For this reason Kotzias filed a lawsuit against ARB for insulting his personality, demanding financial compensation of 250,000 euros.

Finally, the court upheld the appeal of the Minister, and ARB was convicted and liable for the financial compensation for his honor and reputation.

However, ARB, in its communication, describes this decision as “unthinkable in any rule of law in western culture, and more so in European legal culture,” as it “violates and disregards all the relevant case law of the European Court of Human Rights.”

For this reason, its management states that “it will not pay a penny of the amount awarded by this unlikely decision, and invites the Foreign Minister to try to carry it out and close the magazine.”

The Athens Review of Books then states that it has filed a petition for appeals to the Greek Supreme Court “as a necessary pretext to bring this case before the Strasbourg judges, exponents and guardians of European legal culture – to which unfortunately, although we are indebted, we do not belong. We will also proceed directly to a referral to the competent Court Inspectorate and to bringing a lawsuit (we are not naive: and this will obviously end up in Strasbourg). Of course, we reserve our rights against anybody (e.g. damages due to judicial misconduct, etc.). We resist and will resist the abuse of power committed by any of the Institutions of Freedom of Speech.”

Finally, the announcement concludes: “No one dealing with the public affairs of this country can feel safe when the law is pro-extortionist concerning the press and allows them to be confronted as reprehensible victims of political criticism and are not put into effect during a judicial crisis in democratic regimes. Cheap and typical ‘carbon-copy’ accusations about the abolition of the law of freedom of speech are not enough. Its cost to democracy and culture is incalculable.”

It is also worth mentioning that Vima published comments on the decision of the Court of Appeal, stating that they left the Supreme Court judges unmoved. A few of the comments follow:

“The decision betrays an inconceivable and blatant lack of logic, sad misery and lack of elementary knowledge of history,” N. Diamandouros wrote.

“A masterpiece of historical ignorance and thoughtlessness that defames judges,” G.V. Dertilis.

“So much nonsense in so little space,” Th. Veremis.

“Nonsense of enormous proportions,” G. Giannoulopoulos.

“The decision of the court is a monument of ignorance that undermines the prestige of Greek justice,” PS Valianos.

“The judgment of the court suggests that Orwell’s satire seems to have become a reality in Greek justice,” A. Nehamas.

“Unfortunately, apart from the distraction, the decision is also worrying, because it illustrates how much the independence of Justice is now suffering in practice,” P. Kitromilidis.

“Unrecognized reasoning and impressively wrong conviction,” A. Delivorias.

“The rationale behind the court decision testifies to unjustified political bias,” A. Manitakis.

Finally, former Minister Stephanos Manos, said, “I express my contempt for the behavior of Minister Kotzias, for which I find no justification… ARB should not be shut down.”