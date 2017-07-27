Two Dead in Plane Crash Near Larisa, Greece

LARISA, Greece (ANA) – The wreckage of an aircraft that went missing late Wednesday was found early Thursday in the area of Dendra near the central Greek city of Larisa.

The bodies of the two men on board were sent to General Hospital of Larissa.

“The TL-20 Ultralight aircraft crashed near the runway -17 of Larissa Airclub” said the president of the Airclub Christos Lytaris to Athens Macedonian News Agency on Thursday.

Both passengers, businessman Dionyssis Tsekouras who was the owner of the aircraft and lieutenant Nikos Grigoriou were pilots with experience.