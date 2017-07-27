EU Will Give Greece 209M Euros Emergency Refugee Crisis Aid

After long delays, the European Commission said July 27 it would release 209 million euros ($243 million) in aid to Greece to deal with a refugee and migrant crisis that has seen more than 64,000 stuck in the country after Europe closed its borders to them.

The money includes 151 million euros ($176.55 million) to help refugee families move from detention centers and camps and rent apartments at the same time Greeks crushed by austerity measures are having a difficult time making ends meet and seeing their homes being foreclosed upon.

The news was delivered by European Union officials during a visit to Athens and comes after long pleading and demands from Greece for more aid. An EU refugee and migrant swap deal with Turkey has been suspended because of an overwhelming number of asylum applications and as Greece is trying to weed out economic migrants from refugees.

The Commission said the new funding more than doubles the emergency support extended to Greece for the refugee crisis, bringing it to a total of 401 million euros ($468.84 million) and as non-government organizations are also helping.

The rental project is in cooperation with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and will provide 22,000 rental places with the aim of increasing the number of refugees living in rented apartments to 30,000 by the end of the year, including 2,000 places on Greek islands, where more than 14,000 are being held for processing.

A parallel scheme worth 57.6 million euros ($67.34 million) will provide refugees and asylum seekers with monthly cash stipends distributed through cash-cards for expenses such as transport, food and medication.

“The projects launched today are one part of our wider support to the country but also to those in need of our protection,” said Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, a veteran Greek politician who had not pushed other EU countries to honor their promises to take thousands of refugees for relocation. “Around 1.3 billion euros of EU funds are at the disposal of Greece for the management of the migration crisis,” he said.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)