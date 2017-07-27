Tsipras Goes After IMF’s Greece Envoy, Defends Bond Sale

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he doesn’t want any advice from the International Monetary Fund’s mission chief for Greece Delia Velculescu, who said his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led government still has a lot of work to do before moving toward recovery.

The obviously irked Premier took a shot at Velculescu, a frequent critic of the government and said that the people “who imposed taxes on us are telling us to lower taxes,” after he agreed to an avalanche of new taxes on orders of the country’s lenders.

Ironically, the IMF, which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($281.33 billion) along with the European Union and European Central Bank, has stayed out of a third for 86 billion euros being financed by the EU, ECB and the European Stability Mechanism.

The IMF, which keeps wanting more austerity for Greece after saying it didn’t work, also wants its European partners to grant debt relief and said it could lend more money on condition the government hits fiscal targets it hasn’t yet.

In an interview with the Greek business newspaper Naftermporiki, Tsipras also disagreed with the IMF’s economic forecasts for the country saying they have proved wrong before but wouldn’t comment directly on her claim the social security system is unsustainable after the IMF earlier said the debt can’t be repaid either.

He pointed instead toward a bond sale of three billion euros this week – at interest rates more than three times higher than what the country is paying the lenders – as proof he’s bringing recovery without mentioning that when his major rival, the New Democracy-led coalition in 2014 also issued a bond that he mocked it.

He said the bond sale under his watch has opened the door toward a full recovery, disputed by many analysts, although he added, “We must be cautious” without explaining what he meant.

In her earlier interview with the newspaper, Velculescu said the government still has a “full agenda” of reforms, the lenders’ code word for austerity, that need to be done.

She told the paper that whatever financing is drained from the markets should not increase the country’s debt after the IMF and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras warned against adding more debt. She said the goal should be to smooth over “debt repayments due after the program period,” when the bailouts end in the middle of 2018, leaving Greece dependent on getting private investors to lend money.

She also said the high tax rates SYRIZA implemented, at the insistence of the lenders who want to make sure banks get repaid, is blocking investments from abroad. She said a better program would be to expand the tax base – only half of Greeks pay taxes in a country rife with evasion – further pension cuts and lower taxes, a contradiction.

She also said the government has to go ahead with Sunday store openings and liberalizing professions with monopolies, a long-standing demand of the creditors.