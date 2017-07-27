New Democracy Slams SYRIZA after Anarchists Break into Parliament Courtyard

ATHENS – Stepped up anarchist attacks on the government, which saw a group get into the courtyard of Parliament, is an example of lawlessness that is being condoned, the major rival New Democracy said.

Members of the Rouvikonas group, which has assaulted a number of government and Capitalist symbols, breached security July 26 when about 17 sneaked in behind the car of Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis as he drove through the entrance, Kathimerini said, the second time in two years they’ve gotten past guards there.

The protesters scattered fliers and shouted slogans condemning the government and declaring solidarity with “political prisoners” including a 29-year-old PhD student who is accused of being a member of the Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire urban guerrilla group and is known in local media by her first name, Irianna.

Earlier this month that sparked more violent demonstrations which saw hooded and masked youths, the garb worn by Athens’ organized anarchist movement, to smash some 67 storefronts on Ermou Street, the main shopping avenue of the Capital, at the height of tourist season.

The protesters were cornered by police and briefly detained while Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis communicated with Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas. The detainees were later released.

“Parliament, too, has become a free-for-all,” New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said later, accusing the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition of “legitimizing lawlessness and handing over the state and now Parliament to all sorts of troublemakers who it cultivated itself.”

He added that the coalition was “turning a blind eye to all these phenomena because, quite simply, it is protecting its own children,” a shot at the many anarchist and terrorist sympathizers within the party as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is reportedly trying to woo back hard-core supporters who’ve left in droves after they said he betrayed party principles in reneging on anti-austerity promises in surrendering to the country’s international lenders.

Centrist Potami ridiculed Toskas’ claims in a recent interview with Kathimerini to be systematically identifying all the active anarchists and vandals in Athens but without arresting any of them.

“Rouvikonas has a heart after all. Its members came of their own accord to Parliament to facilitate the minister in his task,” the once-rising but now-marginal party said.

There have been growing and more violent incidents in Athens, enough so that Mayor Giorgos Kaminis said SYRIZA has turned a blind eye to lawlessness, especially in the anarchist and leftist stronghold of Exarchia as Tsipras, critics said, is attempting to both bow to the creditors but convince former supporters he’s still anti-establishment too.

Rouvikonas launched a series of attacks in 2015, when SYRIZA came to power, including another on the grounds of Parliament and has stepped up its raids government buildings as well as business targets in protests against austerity measures SYRIZA and Tsipras imposed.