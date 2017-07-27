Prospering in Greece’s Crisis: You Can Get Anything You Want at Kosta’s Cava

ATHENS – There were many nights between 2011-13, with Greece’s crushing economic crisis closing down scores of thousands of stores and grinding hopes, that Kosta Yiatras would only sleep a couple of hours, uncertain whether his liquor store – a Cava – would make it.

He’d spent since 2003 changing it from a mom-and-pop convenience store on a street corner before a busy avenue to an outlet offering not just the usual fare of beers and wines found in supermarkets and other competitors, to one offering exotic fare: Sierra Nevada beer from the United States, Diplomatico rum at 46 euros ($53), Bulleit and Buffalo Trace bourbon from Kentucky, Sailor Jerry’s Spiced Rum from the U.S. Virgin Islands, fruits, nuts, ice cream, candies, Irish whiskies, Cuban cigars, soft drinks, specialty Greek coffees, Greek craft beers, Kremlin Vodka, Olmeca, Herradura and El Jimador tequila, food products, a one-stop shop for those hankering for a drink and something to go with it.

He even has a bottle of Johnnie Walker King George V whiskey for 440 euros ($507) that’s in a really swell box too. It’s high up on the top shelf. You won’t find it in a supermarket.

Zeus’ Cellar, as he named it, was struggling despite a hard-core audience of devotees: a Russian who suggested he bring in Russian Standard vodka because it came from the best factory, customers who became friends with the gregarious Yiatras, who speaks Greek and rapid-fire English and knew what everyone liked, and could get most anything they wanted.

“I had some tough times but it wasn’t only the crisis,” he told The National Herald. “I had to pay suppliers up front. It was hard from 2011 to 2013 but I was lucky because I met a supplier who helped me very much. I think he saw me like his son,” he said.

But still, he had worries: paying taxes, rent, other fees for the store he bought in 2003 for 50,000 euros ($57,692) with money saved from working other jobs until he turned 29, and with his mother helping out with some financing.

His supplier told him to rearrange the store to get a benefit from every corner – which Yiatras has done twice in recent years – and to make sure customers could see what they wanted from every angle, and how to feature his top-shelf goods.

“When he saw how many hours I worked, he was friendly to me and came here one day and said ‘You have to change this and this and that,’” and took out a pencil and paper and started to write it down.”

Then one day, Yiatras said, “A truck stopped and started to bring boxes from him. It was wines and expensive liquors and he gave me a timologio (invoice) and it was like 10,000 to 15,000 euros. I said, “What is this?’ He said, ‘Don’t talk. When you sell it, you will pay me.’”

The volume of foot traffic and loyalty keep him going. There’s no parking on the busy street in front of the store in a working-class western Athens neighborhood but he sees the same faces: regulars make up 80 percent of his business.

He said while other stores were cutting back during the crisis that’s still going on more than seven years now, he brought in more goods that couldn’t be found elsewhere and the customers came, and kept coming.

“I have to be different. I have to have a reason for the customer to here and not to the market,” he said. There’s a small premium to pay, of course, because he’s open from 9 a.m. to midnight every day, with the help of his sister and a friend who works for them.

Pointing to a whiskey behind him he said, “I don’t want the customer who says why is it 17.80 and not 15 like the market?” he said. They wouldn’t find it in the market at 11 p.m., of course, when they want it the most.

“Everybody looks at your store with a different eye. Two guys came in here and asked if I had Jack Daniels with honey. I said yes. One guy told the other: ‘I told you we had to come here in the first place, he has everything.’ So for me, this is a win.”

It didn’t came easy or without daring. He worked at a video club, in construction, at a marbles factory, toiling and dreaming and planning when he saw the store was up for sale, arranging through a friend who knew the owner a deal to get it, including 20,000 euros in stock and the rest for its location and reputation.

Yiatras has a university degree in athletics, but he talks business like someone who’s been doing it for years, a business plan in his head and boldness in his thinking. “I didn’t have customers asking for expensive wine and to make changes it took time,” he said.

“I never put it down with a pen and make the count,” when he decided to buy he said: “I said I can do it … I’m always on the side of my decision and I never quit. I never said I’m not going to make it. Every problem has a solution. But I was lucky because of my supplier. “

He’s as active as an energizer bunny and determined. “From a young man I liked to go out to bars and I saw all the liquors on the shelf and it excited me. I wanted to know how they were made and I liked to communicate with people. In my previous job I was just doing my work with my head down and I didn’t like that,” he said.

So when you come into Zeus’ Cellar get ready for a dialogue and some jokes, social commentary, political debating, and browsing for almost anything you want.