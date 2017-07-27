Tourists Flock to Greece in Record Numbers, But Why Do They Come?

ATHENS – Greece is expecting a record 30 million tourists this year and some of these summer nights it seems like they’re all on the Acropolis walkway, passing by the Acropolis Museum, passing under the Acropolis, walking through the nearby Plaka and just enjoying the magic that keeps them coming year after year, crisis or no economic crisis.

The usual lures are there: many of the world’s best beaches, islands that attract celebrities and the rich and famous for azure-blue clear waters and remote places of serenity as well as party-hardy places like Mykonos and Zakynthos, which is trying to live down a reputation for hooliganism and violence and drunken brawling, or the cliffs of Santorini, the world’s favorite island this year.

But they come for other reasons too: Adam Bridges, 29, from a town outside Boston, came with his wife and volunteers from the Salvation Army to help at a refugee camp before taking time to see the sights of Athens. “There are people we know who came here to work with refugees and we wanted to,” he told The National Herald.

Mary Proust, 60, a teacher from Perth, Australia, was outside the museum with her daughter, Elizabeth, 30, a public servant, passing through Greece as part of a cruise that also took them to Rhodes, Corfu, Crete and Mykonos.

Mary was on her third visit, having come 40 years earlier and then five years ago, and said she is drawn by the history unfolding before her. “We don’t have any,” she joked, noting Australia’s young life span.

The world owes so much to Greece, she said. “There’s so much of what we are and what we do that came from here. It’s been brilliant.”

She said they weren’t deterred by the country’s crisis nor images of protests and riots, even though their visit coincided with an anarchist rampage down Athens’ most popular shopping street, a demonstration against a court rejecting release of a woman linked to a terrorist group.

“Somehow Greece is trying to recover and Greeks have so much pride in where they come from, you can see it in them, they are so proud to be Greeks.”

It was twilight and flocks of tourists were silhouetted by a fading sun under the Parthenon, gliding past the Herod Atticus Theater and places where once stood Plato, Aristotle, Socrates, Pericles and the giants of ancient times who brought the world math, medicine, theater, science and so much more, the history that draws people as much as frolicking on the beaches, even if Athens for many tourists is a quick hit before heading off to the islands.

Tourism brings in as much as 18 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of some 167.07 billion euros ($194.6 billion) and is the biggest revenue engine, along with the world’s biggest shipping fleet, which pays almost no taxes.

There’s some worry too among tourism officials, hotels, restaurants and other businesses that depend on visitors spending, which last year showed disappointing results, a trend continuing this year so far, some data showed.

Adding to the anxiety is that the numbers from January-May – before the summer bump – showed an increase of only 2.4 percent, the Bank of Greece reported, with Americans dropping 18.2 percent and their spending down 30.8 percent.

That’s all math gibberish to people looking for a good time, or to see archaeological sites like Ancient Olympia, Delphi, or places such as the National Archaeological Museum in Athens and treasures around the country. “I really liked Olympia, the setting,” Elizabeth Proust said.

Another Australian, a 22-year-old who gave only his name as Ben, a welder, traveling with a female companion, Jess, 20, was on his second visit, while she was on her first. “I love it,” she said of Athens, “I love the vibe.”

Indeed, Athens, while not a charming place with so many grey, cement buildings, graffiti, unkempt sites and with little public art, still has a buzz for the young in funky neighborhoods such as Exarchia – an anarchist haven filled with philosopher and leftist coffee shops and cafes – and the techno-area of Gazi, booming at night with clubs and the young.

Ben said he was aware of the protest and riots and troubles but said, “We just stay vigilant. There’s a lot here not up to our standards, kind of ghetto-like,” he added. But they, too, were passing through Athens on the way to Greece’s main attraction: the islands. They went to Santorini, Mykonos and Ios. “I wanted to see something different,” he said.

A pair of 18-year-old Oklahomans, John Stacey and his friend Austin Douglah, were on their first visit, a trip courtesy of a gift from Douglah’s father, who was with them.

Stacey, a student at the University of Oklahoma, said he was wowed by what he saw. “The history is amazing … Delphi was beautiful,” he said. “I like Greek history.” Doughlan, who was taken by Greek history when he was young, said “I loved the museums,” which are far from dancing college girls on bar tops on Mykonos.

Nearby, Kimon Doukoumetzidis, 40, and Effie Giannakopoulou, 28, both molecular scientists working for a Greek pharmaceutical company said the tourists are enjoying a side of Greece many Greeks can’t because they don’t have the money.

“It’s great to walk around the Acropolis but not 365 days a year,” said Doukoumetzidis, who has worked in Germany and Switzerland. He and his partner may not see the sights of their homeland too much longer.

“We’re strongly thinking of leaving the country,” he said, with opportunities so much better for young, educated Greeks elsewhere. “We see no way out of the crisis.”