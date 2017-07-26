Hot Enough for You?

With the torrid American summer in full stride, most Americans think about climate change in terms of a trip to a lake or ocean to cool off. Few of us bother to differentiate between climate change and a change in the weather.

A change in the weather, however severe, is temporary. Weather changes are linked to the four seasons and certain regions have predictable periods of increased hurricanes, torrential rains, or fierce winds.These are recurring phenomena primarily based on geographic location and local peculiarities.

Climate change occurs when established patterns are permanently altered. Temperatures and ocean levels may rise or fall dramatically. Numerous species disappear. The shapes of continents alter.

Contemporary events strongly suggest we are in the process of climate change.The past ten years have been the warmest in recorded history.This July, a trillion-ton iceberg broke off the Antarctic ice ledge. About the size of Delaware with volume twice that of Lake Erie, the breakaway iceberg is one of the largest on record.Coral reefs around the world are dying and the balance of marine life is shifting significantly.Our depleted ozone layer dilutes less of the sun’s potentially dangerous ultraviolet rays. The number of endangered species is rapidly multiplying.

The magnitude and nature of any climate change varies. The five massive changes in the past are instructive.Approximately 443 million years ago at the End-Ordovician Period, a severe ice age killed 60-70% of all existing species and reshaped the geography of all continents.In the Late Devonian period, 350 million years ago, 70% of all living species again perished.Even more devastating for the planet was the climate change 250 million years ago in the Permian-Triassic age. Massive volcanic eruptions in Siberia produced severe global warming that wiped out 95% of all living species, including insects.

Two hundred million years ago, in the Triassic-Jurassic age, 75% of all species were lost due to multiple massive volcanic eruptions.Some 65 million years ago, during the Cretaceous-Tertiary age, after a giant asteroid landed in Mexico, there was a wave of volcanic eruptions in India.Dinosaurs and many other species were wiped out.The planet as we know it emerged from that change.

Although we have not had catastrophic volcanic activity,elements common to past epochs of climate change are visible in today’s world. Already rising water levels will result in predictable storms virtually drowning numerous islands worldwide. Inland states like Bangladesh that are in a flood plain may be obliterated.Respiratory diseases are skyrocketing. The long-term effects of oil spills and uranium accidents plague many regions.

A glimpse of future problems became visible in the United States this year. Small islands in Louisiana and South Carolina, inhabited since colonial times had to be abandoned as they will disappear in the next major storm. In Arizona, for days, the temperature was so high that air travel had to be suspended. Earthquakes, though still of low intensity, have become more frequent.

A major, new factor in the climate change at hand is the ever-expanding human population. The planet must now feed, clothe, and house 7.5 billion human beings. In 1900, the total world population was “only” 1 billion.At the time of the European discovery of the Americas, the number was 112 million.The only debatable question is not if, but to what degree, humans are contributors to the climate change now in progress.

The depletion of the ozone layer was caused by chlorofluorocarbons, chemicals mainly used for refrigeration.Once the world stopped wholesale use of these chemicals, the ozone layer began to fill in. Although it will take another 50 years to return to normal, the ozone experience exemplifies a climate problem generated by humans that is being solved by humans. In like manner, the London smog,still murderous in the 1940’s,was eliminated by a change in fuel.Carbon dioxide in America’s air was reduced by altering the chemistry of gasoline.

Many present climatic negatives were caused by fossil-fuel technologies rooted in the Industrial Revolution.To continue to support this harmful mode of production is suicidal. Innovative technologies and new biological research have provided us an impressive tool bag for a more productive environment free of dangerous chemical emissions and production styles that feed climate change.Why resurrect the coal industry, when you can fund solar power?That’s like using wax candles or gas for light when electricity is available.

Climate change does not occur in a matter of years or even decades, but at a certain point,unchecked change becomes irreversible. That doesn’t mean the end of the planet, only life as we know it. Our national and international agenda on climate change can take a page from Hippocrates. First, we must do not harm. Then, we must attempt to cure what harm we have already done. Finally, we must seek means to prevent harm.

Climate control is not simply a national challenge.It’s a planetary concern. A modest but positive step of international cooperation regarding climate is the Paris Agreement of last year ratified by 153 nations. All of them pledged to fight climate change by means appropriate to their nation.President Trump withdrawing us from that agreement has lowered American prestige and influence. The United States should be leading efforts to combat negative climate change, not dropping out.