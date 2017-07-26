Letter to the Editor: Response to Matsoukas’ Article

To the Editor:

Regarding the July 8 article of Mr. George Matsoukas, “Metropolis of Chicago: Foreshadowing the Future of Orthodoxy in the U.S.?” I take issue:

First, it is the prerogative of OCL [Orthodox Christian Laity] to be liberal, agnostic/atheists.

Second, monks work eight and nine hours a day and worship God five, six hours a day without getting paid either by the Archdiocese nor are they on the payroll of any community receiving ten or twelve or fourteen thousand dollars or more each month.

Third, the monks are not required to remain within any particular Archdiocese or Metropolis if they are pressured, tormented, or threatened. They respect the existing hierarchical order but they are not subservient to this order.

So Mr. Matsoukas (and also as well Mr. Kalmoukos) please stop beating a dead horse.

Andreas K. Poulakidas, PhD

Phoenix, AR