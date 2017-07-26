Manolis Mitsias Concert on August Full Moon at the Acropolis Museum

ATHENS – On Monday 7 August 2017, at 9 p.m., the Acropolis Museum invites its visitors to a music concert by the well-known musician and singer Manolis Mitsias and his band. Manolis Mitsias will take us on a musical journey under the August Full Moon, with favorite melodies of great Greek songwriters and composers such as Manos Hadjidakis, Mikis Theodorakis, Stavros Xarchakos, Thanos Mikroutsikos, Loukianos Kilaidonis, Christos Leontis and Dimos Moutsis.

On this day, the Museum will be open as usual from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight, the Museum will be open again with free entry and visitors will be able to enjoy the permanent exhibition galleries as well as the temporary exhibition “εmotions”.

The restaurant of the second floor will be open during the same hours (telephone reservations on +30 210 9000915) and also the ground floor café.