Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie Votes for Thes Pastitsio? (Video)

NEW YORK – On July 26, Today on NBC had a welcome surprise for Greek-American viewers when the co-hosts began discussing the songs of the summer. Though the segment they were discussing referred to past songs that topped the charts, Savannah Guthrie said she votes for Thes Pastitsio as this year’s song of the summer, according to viewers who contacted The National Herald. The song by SoTiri of Avgolemono fame is a catchy tune and many in the Greek community were surprised that Guthrie who is not of Greek descent would mention the song as her choice for the song of the summer.

“I did a double-take when I heard her say Thes Pastitsio,” one Greek-American viewer told TNH.

“It is a fun song and the lyrics are hilarious,” said another SoTiri fan.

An English translation of the lyrics is available online. The song begins, “You/When you’re not near me, I think about you/ You’re in my mind/Is/Yeah/You know, my tongue’s always burning/When we two are together.”

It continues, “Do you want pastitsio?/Grab a baking dish I’ll make it for you/Boil some pasta, they must be Misko/Coat it with béchamel sauce/Pastitsio yesterday/We made pastitsio today too/Cut it in slices and put it on a tray/Tomorrow, we’ll have exactly the same.”

Video clips of SoTiri performing the song at a Greek festival are available on YouTube along with unofficial videos. Fans look forward to SoTiri’s next food-related release.

On further investigation, TNH discovered that Guthrie may have said Despacito is her choice for the song of summer, as it is the basis of SoTiri’s parody song, and perhaps slightly more well-known. Enthusiastic Greek-Americans noted that pastitsio sounds very similar to the name of the Spanish-language song.