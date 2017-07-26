OCN Announces Winners of First 30 Under 30 Initiative

NEW YORK – The Orthodox Christian Network released its list of winners of the first-ever 30 Under 30 initiative including some of the most inspiring young people of the Orthodox Christian faith from a variety of fields.

The list includes Sophia Manatakis who was profiled in The National Herald for her appearance on Food Network’s Chopped, Costas Marafatsos- Founder and President of Blue Sky Capital, an investment brokerage and consulting firm based in the center of the Washington DC metro region, Angelica Spanos Deoudes- journalist, Anthony Liveris- tech entrepreneur and political consultant, George Bousis- entrepreneur, Michael Evangelopoulos- biomedical engineer, Nikoleta Rallis- operatic soprano, Kyra Limberakis- Associate Director of the CrossRoad Summer Institute and Assistant Director of the Office of Vocation & Ministry at Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, Tony (Antony) Koroulakis- physician, and Dionysios Koroulakis- a fourth-year medical student who plans to begin a residency in pediatrics following graduation.

George Athanasiou, Alyssa Loutsion Kyritsis, Anna Gelis, Bethany Geleris, Carolyn V. Skaros, Evangeline George, Katherine Elia Pappas, Dr. Konstantinos Mykoniatis, and Peter Vasilion are also among the 30 Under 30.

As noted on OCN’s website, “The Orthodox Christian Network received some amazing nominations, which made it quite difficult to only choose 30 individuals to recognize this year. But, we strongly believe we have chosen 30 truly outstanding young people to recognize. 30 Under 30 is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers. We heard from you about young entrepreneurs and leaders that exemplify Christian Values in their lives and those lives that they touch in your own communities. This group of adults is changing the way of our Orthodox Christian Future.”

The initiative draws on Orthodox leadership in the fields of medicine, nutrition, science, public policy, social science, humanities, arts and law, among others. There is a mentorship aspect that OCN recognizes will be a valuable stepping stone to career both for the mentee and their mentor.

A luncheon will be held in honor of the 30 Under 30 on September 9 at the Hellenic College Holy Cross in Brookline, MA with a special concert by Jonathan Jackson, the star of Nashville. Tickets are available online.

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America. It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. More information is available online at : myocn.net.

The complete list follows:

Alyssa Kyritsis, Church Ministry

Angelica Spanos Deoudes, Journalist

Anna Gelis, Finance

Anthony Liveris, Technology

Antony Koroulakis, Healthcare

Aris Eugene Rogers II, Public Relations

Bethany Geleris, Medicine

Carolyn V. Skaros, Nonprofits and Philanthropy

Christos Marafatsos, Finance

Dionysios Koroulakis, Medicine

Elana Rose Dandeneau, School Educator

Emma Solak, Education

Evangeline George, Public Affairs

Gabriel Otte, Technology

George Bousis, Technology

George F. Athanasiou, Church Ministry

Jason Catanese, Education

Katharine Leigh, Environment

Katherine Elia Pappas, Nonprofits & Philanthropy

Konstantinos Mykoniatis, Engineering

Kyra Limberakis, Church Ministry

Mark Doss, Law & Policy

Max Ramseyer, Entrepreneurship

Michael Evangelopoulos, Engineering

Michael John Pacurar , Church Ministry

Michael Mercado, Church Ministry

Mikhail Moibenko, Engineering

Nikoleta Rallis, Music

Peter Vasilion, Technology

Sophia Manatakis, Culinary Arts